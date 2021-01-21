10ZiG, a leader in endpoint hardware and management software for VDI and Cloud, has kicked off 2021 with its most powerful device ever – the 6100 Thin & Zero Client Series.

LEICESTER, UK – 10ZiG is welcoming into its comprehensive and diverse product line of Thin & Zero Clients, the most powerful one yet, known as the 6100 Series. The 10ZiG 6100 Series is a performance beast and really puts the power into the 10ZiG Power, Speed, and Performance guarantee! Today’s users are more demanding than ever with remote support needs like unified communications and all that goes along with that including webcams and audio, and the 6100 rises to the occasion. Spanning across industries, financial and government institutions, and military and manufacturing groups are already testing the free demo opportunity in their VDI or Cloud environments.

10ZiG Announces Their Most Powerful Endpoint Device Ever

Stylish, compact, and fanless, this power-user based endpoint has kicked things into gear this year for high-demand workers with incredible 2 x DDR4 RAM up to 32GB, up to 8 USB ports including Type C, and native 4 monitor support at 4K @ 60Hz display resolution. This is the first unit in the 10ZiG hardware range to feature AVX2 support, in addition to H.264 & H.265. Other features are customized options including wireless, a fiber version, a smart card reader entry, and the unit is TAA compliant. Just like the rest of the 10ZiG device line-up, the 10ZiG 6100 Series endpoints are supportive of VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Parallels, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, and comes in both a Thin and Zero model version.

Deployment and management of 6100 endpoints add to unit efficiency, as devices are equipped with free centralized management via The 10ZiG Manager™, which comes cloud-enabled with unlimited user licenses. Covered by the market leading 3-Year Advance 10ZiG Warranty, technical support, and software upgrades - the 6100 is a virtual desktop must try.

Stuart Pladgeman, 10ZiG Vice President of Sales, “The 6100 Series is just one of a few new endpoints that will be launched the beginning half of 2021. We are always up on market needs and customer demands and have something for everyone in the VDI and Cloud space. What is unique about 10ZiG, is that Thin & Zero Client hardware and software is all we do - we can be experts at it because it is our sole focus. Also, Sales and Support staff are there for you before, during, and after purchase.”

About 10ZiG Technology®

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin Client & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure and Cloud. 10ZiG provides leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin Clients and Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, etc., environments, and the widest range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. 10ZiG offers free, no-obligation demo devices, best-in-industry Technical Support teams based in the U.S. and Europe, and provides at no cost, the Cloud-enabled “10ZiG Manager™” Console with unlimited user licenses.

