The 6000q Thin Client & 6048q Zero Client Power Class Series is enhancing the already robust 10ZiG cutting-edge product lineup with Dual DisplayPort 4K at 60Hz, Optional Port-on-Foot, and Optional Fiber.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – 10ZiG Technology® is debuting its new, cutting-edge 6000q Thin & Zero Client Series endpoints featuring Dual DisplayPort 4K at 60Hz, optional Port-on-Foot for extended configuration, and optional fiber at Citrix Summit/Orlando today. This workhorse of a Client gets the job done with exceptional power, speed, and performance, along with an array of connectivity in a power-class small form factor. The 10ZiG 6000q Series (Thin Client) and 6048q Series (Zero Client) is available with PeakOS™ (Linux), Windows 10 IoT, and NOS™ (Zero) supporting VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft – Blast Extreme, PCoIP, HDX, RDP, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more.

10ZiG 6000 Series Thin & Zero Client

Aside from the numerous hardware features including several USB ports and USB Type C, an external dual antenna wireless option, and 1 x DDR4 SO-DIMM, what makes this workhorse really work in a VDI environment is its Intel J4105 Quad Core Processor, as well as The 10ZiG Manager™ – the free 10ZiG software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses for extraordinary centralized management and deployment.

Says 10ZiG CTO Kevin Greenway, “What makes this new 6000q Series debut different is just that – the 10ZiG difference. Our sole focus is Thin & Zero Client development, which gives us the edge to be able to respond to market demands, customer needs, and protocol updates and compatibility. That is one big reason why customers like us. Our Citrix Partners and customers can see that at Citrix Summit today at booth #502. The device is very well thought out, responsive, and our centralized software brings it all together with ease of use and time management. We’re definitely ‘Citrix-Ready’ for the Summit!”

6000q Thin & Zero Client Series Feature Summary

Intel J4105 Quad-Core 1.5GHz with 2.5GHz Burst

5 X USB and 1 x USB-C Ports

2 x DisplayPort (3840 x 2160 60Hz each)

• Supports High-Speed DDR4 RAM

• Supports High-Speed DDR4 RAM RJ45 LAN (Optional Fiber LAN)

Optional Port-on-Foot Stand with Multiple Configurations

Optional TPM 2.0

Optional Wireless (External Dual Antenna)

Supports VESA Mount and Kensington Lock

FREE Centralized Management via 10ZiG Manager

About 10ZiG Technology®

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin Client & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure. 10ZiG provides leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin Clients and Zero Clients for VMware Blast Extreme & PCoIP, Citrix (HDX, HDX Premium, HDX 3D Pro), and Microsoft environments, in addition to the widest range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. 10ZiG offers free, no-obligation demo devices, best-in-industry Technical Support teams based in the U.S. and Europe, and provides at no cost, the Cloud-enabled “10ZiG Manager” Console with unlimited user licenses.

About Citrix Summit

For more information on Citrix Summit, please see www.citrixsummit.com (10ZiG Technology will be exhibiting at Booth #502.)

