LEICESTER, UK – 10ZiG Technology, a leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware and centralized management software for VDI, recently collaborated with Microsoft to bring a seamless multi-session Windows 10 virtual desktop experience to thin-client endpoints. Now, that experience has been further enhanced with support for Windows Virtual Desktop on 10ZiG leading Linux-based NOS-64 platform, continuing to exemplify that 10ZiG Technology has the Power, Speed, and Performance for VDI and the cloud – in office, or remote.

Based on the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Linux SDK, the 10ZiG NOS-64 Firmware supports desktop and application deliveries, as well as a variety of powerful user customization and security features, applicable for related deployments on 10ZiG endpoint hardware, alongside The 10ZiG Manager™ Enterprise Software for complete and secure centralized management. 10ZiG prides itself on the research, testing, and development of new firmware with respect to meeting and foreseeing market trends and demands, and Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop is no exception.

A growing list of features that are available for Windows Virtual Desktop leveraging the 10ZiG Remote Desktop Client powered by the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Linux SDK includes desktops, applications, multi-monitor, client drive redirection, smart card redirection, clipboard redirection, and bidirectional audio (mic). 10ZiG also offers Windows 10 IoT-based client endpoints that support Windows Virtual Desktop, which at this stage offer an even greater feature set for Windows Virtual Desktop.

Kevin Greenway, 10ZiG Chief Technology Officer, “The 10ZiG/Microsoft collaboration has been long standing and our Windows Virtual Desktop integration continues to grow, as evidenced by this new and exciting development. We now have the power to offer our customer’s the greatest flexibility, in either Linux- or Windows-based support for Windows Virtual Desktop across our very diverse range of hardware – there is something for every user and use case. Thin & Zero Client endpoints are our sole focus, so our scope of knowledge and customization is quite deep in terms of hardware, firmware, and centralized software management. This is what gives us our cutting-edge over others and why customers turn to us. We look forward to even further developments with Windows Virtual Desktop.”

