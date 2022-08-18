10ZiG Technology expands Thin Client portfolio with Linux support to leverage the superior performance of HP PCoIP Ultra® technology.

LEICESTER, UK – Since 2009, 10ZiG has supported customers’ virtual desktop deployments with a variety of PCoIP® solutions, including PCoIP Zero Clients and Remote Workstation Cards. As a provider of PCoIP VDI endpoint solutions and a longstanding Teradici® partner, 10ZiG has expanded its endpoint support even further to include the PCoIP Client with 10ZiG Linux (PeakOS™) Thin Client endpoint devices. The PCoIP Client provides access to any HP Anyware* deployment on-premises, or in the cloud, and to Amazon WorkSpaces.

10ZiG Technology expands Thin Client portfolio

The 6172 Thin Client is 10ZiG’s most powerful device, making it a perfect fit for PCoIP Ultra® performance enhancements. This Linux OS-based model featuring 10ZiG PeakOS is a power-focused endpoint, offering high-demand workers with support for up to four monitors and 4K/UHD resolution, and is centrally managed with the always-free, cloud-enabled 10ZiG Manager™ - centralized management software.

Kevin Greenway, 10ZiG CTO, “Our most recent endpoint hardware releases support Anyware onsite, remotely, or hybrid, with incredible performance for high-end graphics, the 10ZiG 6172 being one of them. Combined with unlimited licenses for 10ZiG Manager, our 3-Year Advance Warranty, and quality technical support, the expansion to Linux (PeakOS) in addition to Windows 10 IoT Thin Clients supports a broader customer base with service.”

10ZiG endpoint devices, including the value-class 4672q and mid-class 6072q, also support PCoIP deployments, but the 10ZiG 6172 endpoint model is primed for PCoIP Ultra based on AMD Ryzen Embedded V1202B processor and the ability to support AVX2. The 6172 endpoint also offers DDR4 RAM, two SO-DIMM Slots, and up to eight USB ports, as well as a Fiber option. Engineers, designers, and any high graphic and video demand environment will benefit from its cloud-based performance, including media and entertainment, healthcare, financial services, and government.

The HP PCoIP protocol is specifically designed to deliver interactive applications with the highest levels of security, responsiveness, and fidelity. PCoIP Ultra feature enhancements offer performance improvements using efficient scaling across multicore CPUs and intelligent Auto-Offload between CPU and GPU encoder resources for uncompromised 4K/UHD throughput. 10ZiG continues its longstanding portfolio of PCoIP solutions by adding hardware and software support for PCoIP Ultra in the most recent 10ZiG Thin Clients.

Greg Weir, Global Head of Teradici OEM Sales, HP, “10ZiG endpoints and management software are optimized for cloud deployments and enable end users to experience all of the benefits of Anyware software. 10ZiG’s commitment to service and delivering great products has made them a valued provider of virtual desktop infrastructure solutions.”

*Network access required. HP Anyware supports Windows®, Linux® and MacOS® host environments and Window, Linux, MacOS, iOS®, Android®, and Chrome OS® end-user devices. For more on the system requirements for installing HP Anyware, refer to the Admin Guides at: https://docs.teradici.com/find/product/cloud-access-software

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Environments. We provide leading Intel and AMD based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to the widest range of HP Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. FREE, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and The 10ZiG Manager™ - our FREE management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. Teradici Thin Client Access is available on 10ZiG Thin Clients as an annual subscription. To learn more or to arrange for a FREE Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at www.10ZiG.com.

Corporate Headquarters, US

10ZiG Technology Inc.

23309 N. 17th Drive #100

Phoenix, AZ 85027, USA

P. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com

EMEA Headquarters

10ZiG Technology Ltd.

7 Highcliffe Road

Leicester LE5 1TY, UK

P. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

Teradici, PCoIP and PCoIP Ultra are trademarks of HP, Inc, and are registered in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Contact: Tom Dodds

10ZiG Technology Ltd

www.10ZiG.com

+44 (0) 116 214 6850