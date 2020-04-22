10ZiG, a leader in endpoint hardware and centralized management software for VDI, has been named an “integrated partner provider” for Windows Virtual Desktop by Microsoft.

LEICESTER, UK – Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, a comprehensive desktop and app virtualization service running in the cloud, is now partnering with 10ZiG Technology Thin & Zero Clients. Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop provides the only multi-session Windows 10 experience for desktop virtualization, making it a complementary fit with 10ZIG Thin & Zero Client hardware endpoints and The 10ZiG Manager™ for a seamless desktop experience in the cloud.

A longstanding partner with Microsoft around Microsoft Azure and Windows Virtual Desktop, 10ZiG Windows 10 IoT-based Thin Clients continue to be powerful, reliable, and affordable endpoints for all Windows Virtual Desktop multi-users. The 10ZiG Manager Centralized Software provides exceptional management and deployment without license limitations at no additional cost. The powerful combination of Windows Virtual Desktop and 10ZiG creates a seamless multi-user platform for cloud-based, virtual desktop environments.

Kevin Greenway, 10ZiG Technology CTO, “Windows Virtual Desktop really enhances the virtual desktop experience. If you’re in the cloud, why wouldn’t you want to manage your virtual desktop machines easily and efficiently, with automated update and deployment features, and more? Along with the right endpoints and centralized software management, 10ZiG and Windows Virtual Desktop can make a powerful combination for the best possible, Windows 10 multi-session desktops, virtualized in the cloud.”

10ZiG’s world-market leadership in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices and management software for virtual desktops is exemplified by how they work for their customers. Thin Client hardware comes with thoughtfully constructed benefit features and options designed to ensure customers receive the right devices based on their needs. Endpoints are customized to fit into customer environments with Windows-based and Linux-based Clients to provide the best possible performance in virtual desktops, both inside and outside Cloud.

About 10ZiG Technology®

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin Client & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure. 10ZiG provides leading Intel and AMD based Dual and Quad Core Thin Clients and Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, etc., environments, and the widest range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. 10ZiG offers free, no-obligation demo devices, best-in-industry Technical Support teams based in the U.S. and Europe, and provides at no cost, the Cloud-enabled “10ZiG Manager” Console with unlimited user licenses.

