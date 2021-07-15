10ZiG Technology’s longstanding partnership with Teradici expands Thin Client support to leverage the superior performance of PCoIP Ultra® technology.

LEICESTER, UK – Since 2009, 10ZiG has supported customers’ virtual desktop deployments with a variety of PCoIP® solutions, including PCoIP Zero Clients and Remote Workstation Cards. As a provider of PCoIP VDI endpoint solutions and a longstanding Teradici partner, 10ZiG has expanded its endpoint support to include Teradici Thin Client Access (TCA) with 10ZiG Windows PCoIP Thin Client endpoint devices. TCA provides access to any Teradici CAS deployment on-premises, or in the cloud, and to Amazon WorkSpaces.

10ZiG & Teradici

One of the newest 10ZiG Thin Clients, Windows 10 IoT 6110, is a perfect fit for the most graphics-intensive workloads and PCoIP Ultra performance enhancements. This power-user focused endpoint supports high-demand workers with support for up to four monitors and 4K/UHD resolution, and it is centrally managed with the always-free, cloud-enabled – The 10ZiG Manager™.

Kevin Greenway, 10ZiG CTO, “Our most recent hardware endpoint releases support Teradici CAS onsite, remotely, or hybrid, with incredible performance for high-end graphics… the 10ZiG 6110 being one of them. Combined with unlimited licenses for our 10ZiG Manager, our 3-Year Advance Warranty, and quality technical support, we’re seeing customers wanting to try it out for themselves more and more.”

The AMD Ryzen Embedded V1202B core 6110 endpoint also offers DDR4 RAM, two SO-DIMM Slots, and up to eight USB ports, as well as a Fiber option. Engineers, designers, and any high graphic and video demand environment will benefit from its cloud-based performance, including media and entertainment, healthcare, financial services, and government.

The Teradici PCoIP protocol is specifically designed to deliver interactive applications with the highest levels of security, responsiveness, and fidelity. PCoIP Ultra feature enhancements offer performance improvements using efficient scaling across multicore CPUs and intelligent Auto-Offload between CPU and GPU encoder resources for uncompromised 4K/UHD throughput. 10ZiG continues its longstanding partnership with Teradici by adding hardware and software support for PCoIP Ultra in the most recent 10ZiG Thin Clients.



Brian Lowe, VP of OEM Sales, Teradici, “10ZiG endpoints and management software are optimized for cloud deployments and enable end users to experience all of the benefits of Teradici CAS. 10ZiG’s commitment to service and delivering great products has made them a valued Teradici partner over the years.”

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remote display protocol, which delivers desktops and workstations from the data center or public cloud to end users with the highest levels of security, responsiveness, and fidelity. Teradici Cloud Access Software (CAS), which won an Engineering Emmy from the Television Academy in 2020, powers the most secure remote solutions with unparalleled performance for even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici technology is trusted by leading media companies, design houses, financial firms and government agencies and is deployed to more than 15 million users worldwide. For more information, visit: www.teradici.com.

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Environments. We provide leading Intel and AMD based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to the widest range of Teradici PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. FREE, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and The 10ZiG Manager™ - our FREE management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. Teradici Thin Client Access is available on 10ZiG Thin Clients as an annual subscription. To learn more or to arrange for a FREE Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at www.10ZiG.com.

