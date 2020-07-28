10ZiG Technology’s cutting-edge endpoint hardware & software joins forces with Zoom’s unique architecture for optimized video and audio meeting solutions in virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI).

LEICESTER, UK – With over 15 years of experience in providing leading hardware and software for virtual desktop infrastructure and server-based computing environments, it is no wonder 10ZiG Technology is the perfect collaborator with Zoom Video Communications for best video and audio performance. Zoom, a leader in modern enterprise video communications, is an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems.

The “Dual-Advantage” combination of Zoom and 10ZiG is nothing short of some of the best there is to offer when it comes to enabling optimized methods of delivering communication during these ever-changing and challenging times.

The Advantage of Video-First Engineering is what drives Zoom’s unique architecture. Zoom can support increased video participation capacity without degradation in quality because they are the only service built from the ground-up for video. From the very beginning, Zoom was engineered to be cloud-native and optimized for video. Other approaches to date have attempted to add video to an aging, pre-existing conference call, screen sharing, or chat tools.

The Advantage of Sole-Focus Thin & Zero Client Technology is what drives 10ZiG’s Power, Speed, and Performance. Unlike others, 10ZiG’s only area of concentration is endpoint hardware and software for VDI. From their very beginning, 10ZiG was dedicated to endpoints for VDI, providing a wide range of devices with dual to quad screen support, 3D, CAD, 4K, Fiber, PoE, and more, along with The 10ZiG Manager™, their endpoint management software with Cloud capabilities.

Kevin Greenway, CTO of 10ZiG Technology, “We have seen a sharp increase in demand for Zoom for communications and thanks to the support for Zoom VDI with Citrix and VMware, we have been able to integrate Zoom endpoint plugins to our NOS 64 bit and Windows 10 IoT based endpoint platforms. This provides an optimized user experience, as well as dramatically improves scalability and reduces latency, all due to the fact that the 10ZiG endpoint is responsible for offloading all video and audio streams directly to Zoom’s cloud-based services. Workers, including home-based users, can collaborate using Zoom VDI via their secure, centrally managed 10ZiG endpoints. With Zoom and 10ZiG together, video meetings, phone calls, chats, and webinar solutions are optimized to deliver the best possible experiences.”

