The 10ZiG 64-bit Endpoint Product Line for NOS™, PeakOS™, RepurpOS™, and Windows IoT Operating Systems is now Fully Complete and Poised with Recent 16.4 Firmware Release for Linux.

LEICESTER, UK – Just coming off the heels of another very exciting year, including the debut of a mobile Thin Client laptop, a stronger, more powerful All-in-One with webcam, as well as ongoing upgrades to management and repurposing software – 10ZiG has yet more good news to share, celebrating its recent release of 64-bit 16.4 Firmware for PeakOS™ (Linux)-based Endpoints. The 16.4 Firmware release for PeakOS™ and RepurpOS™ completes 10ZiG’s 64-bit software updates for all operating systems including NOS™ (Zero)-based and Windows IoT-based endpoints, across the full line of 10ZiG Thin & Zero Client hardware.

10ZiG 16.4 Press Release

The 10ZiG PeakOS™ and RepurpOS™ 16.4 firmware release is not without its advantages, to say the least. An array of updated features and new benefits include 64-bit, Ubuntu alignment, singular build, and faster development cycles. A brand-new wizard, common connection types, XML interface, and support for the 10ZiG Manager Web Console are available. Full desktop and kiosk mode are options, and browsers such as Firefox and Google Chrome have been updated. Configurable VDI/DaaS clients including AVD, Citrix, Nutanix, Parallels, Teradici, VMware, etc., are ready to choose from. As well as support for essential Unified Communications plugins like Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, Zoom VDI, and more. And support for other key plugins including 90Meter, ControlUp RemoteDX, Liquidware, and the like. Not to mention, optimization for 10ZiG Hardware and RepurpOS™ Software.

This firmware development not only helps to complete the 10ZiG 64-bit Endpoint migration, it also helps to support co-existence for the 10ZiG Manager™ traditional software and Web Console versions. Be sure to look for our Manager Demo Webcast to learn about an all-new client & manager based, HTML-based user interface to simplify management of 10ZiG Endpoints. The webcast guides through related changes and provides an overview on managing clients and templates via this all-new user interface. Covered features will be demonstrated, providing best practice guidance on deployment, management, and more.

Stay tuned to 10ZiG for upcoming announcements on RepurpOS™- our repurposing software that transforms nearly any device to run a purpose-built operating system for VDI, DaaS, and Cloud.

Have you seen 10ZiG lately? To see these products & more > Power, Speed, and Performance of 10ZiG

About 10ZiG Technology

10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint devices for Virtual Desktop Environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to the widest range of PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. FREE, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™ - our FREE management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. To learn more or to arrange for a FREE Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at www.10ZiG.com.

