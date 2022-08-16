With its data growing at a rapid pace, Dr. Martens selected 11:11 to benefit from the security, resiliency and global availability of cloud

LONDON, UK – 16th August 2022 - 11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new case study with Dr. Martens.

Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand founded in 1960 in Northamptonshire. Originally produced for workers looking for tough, durable boots, the brand was quickly adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical movements. Dr. Martens has since transcended its working-class roots while still celebrating its proud heritage and, six decades later, “Docs” or “DMs” are worn by people around the world who use them as a symbol of empowerment and their own individual attitude.

To help the business keep pace with modern data retention and protection best practices, Dr. Martens turned to 11:11 Systems to manage its cloud transition, which now includes 11:11 Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect and 11:11 Backup for Microsoft 365. Globally available and fully-integrated with Veeam’s industry-leading technology, 11:11 ensures that Dr. Martens’ data is secure and available continuously no matter where it lives, from London to Sydney to Los Angeles.

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that holistically addresses the most pressing cloud, connectivity and security challenges of today while preparing businesses for tomorrow. The 11:11 model empowers customers and partners to “Rethink Connected,” providing fully-integrated, fully-automated services, activities and data powered on a unified platform that ensures their applications and data are always running, accessible and protected. 11:11 delivers increased performance and savings to organisations, while freeing up IT resources to focus on the core business. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.

