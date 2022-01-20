Combined Offering to Unlock the Power of Connectivity, Cloud and Security

Newly-formed 11:11 answers cloud market’s call for a single, trusted vendor to manage and monitor hybrid infrastructure

iland and previous acquisition, Green Cloud Defense, to serve as core ingredient platforms in 11:11 market-leading offerings

LONDON, UK – 20th January 2022 – 11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced completion of the acquisition of iland, the award-winning global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS).

11:11 Systems also recently acquired Green Cloud Defense, a channel-only, cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider. By adding iland’s steady 25% YOY momentum to 11:11 Systems’ expanding national network of MSPs, VARs and IT consultants, a hyper growth pathway has been created.

Gartner analysts said that “more than 85% of organisations will embrace a cloud-first principle by 2025 and will not be able to fully execute on their digital strategies without the use of cloud-native architectures and technologies.” *

Companies are increasingly struggling to effectively manage their hybrid infrastructure and are under pressure to focus scarce resources on other key priorities. 11:11 answers growing market demand for a single, trusted vendor to navigate security threats and reduce complexities in infrastructure management.

Mike Small, senior analyst at KuppingerCole, highlights this challenge: “Deciding where and how to focus resources is a struggle for most IT organisations, and they need their infrastructure solutions – which serve as the backbone of their entire IT footprint – to be stormproof. iland is a long-established provider of secure storage services for backup and disaster recovery. In combination with 11:11, they can deliver a broad offering for managing and protecting the infrastructure backbone of organisations.”

The merged entity leverages iland's Secure Cloud Console, natively combining deep-layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of its cloud services.

Brett Diamond, CEO, 11:11 Systems:

“CIOs and IT leaders are being pushed to address increasing numbers of security threats, application vulnerabilities and network weaknesses that can leave organisations exposed to data breaches; at the same time, they are tasked with laying the right foundation within their infrastructure to embrace hybrid cloud, navigate sophisticated application requirements, artificial intelligence and more while data and devices continue to multiply exponentially.

11:11 Systems is focused on significantly simplifying our customers’ approach to cloud, security and connectivity to drive greater security, innovation, and responsiveness and adding iland and Green Cloud as core ingredient platforms substantively advances this mission.”

Justin Giardina, CTO, iland:

“Joining 11:11 Systems, which now includes Green Cloud, will open up the doors of innovation even wider with new opportunities to expand services across the iland platform, which will further enhance our customers’ ability to manage and monitor their hybrid environments. We will have the unprecedented opportunity to offer our customers choice in their infrastructure services, while also untangling them from the overwhelming intricacies that too often accompany infrastructure management.”

Dante Orsini, SVP, Business Development, iland:

“We are thrilled to join 11:11 Systems and further solidify our position as a market-leading provider of infrastructure services. This acquisition opens up new opportunities for our global channel partners and bolsters our expertise, bench of satisfied customers, and solution offerings with our core technology partners including VMware, Veeam, Zerto, and HPE as well as other market leaders. Merging with 11:11 Systems will make iland a one-stop-shop for cloud, security, and connectivity utilising the market’s most trusted solutions.”

Effective immediately, Justin Giardina, CTO of iland, is appointed Chief Technology Innovation Officer; Dante Orsini is promoted to Chief Strategy Officer; Jennifer Brenner will remain Chief Marketing Officer. Scott Sparvero, current CEO and co-founder, and Brian Ussher, current President, and co-founder, will support the transition until complete.

As part of the rollout of an ambitious M&A strategy to expand, aggregate, and further automate infrastructure solutions, 11:11 is backed by Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. In November, Tiger also oversaw 11:11’s acquisition of Green Cloud Defense (“Green Cloud”).

*Gartner Press Release, “Gartner Says Cloud will be the Centerpiece of New Digital Experiences”, 10 November 2021.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT 11:11 SYSTEMS

11:11 Systems is creating a new model empowering customers and partners to “RETHINK CONNECTED” in connectivity, cloud and security solutions. Fully integrated, fully automated. All services, all activities, all data, all performance, powered on a single platform. Learn more at 1111Systems.com.

ABOUT ILAND

iland is a global cloud service provider and industry-recognised leader of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS), and backup as a service (BaaS). iland’s award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics, and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston with regional offices in London and Sydney, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at iland.com.

ABOUT TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure targets investments in communications, energy transition, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

For 11:11 Systems

Melissa Coffman

1111@26five.com

+1 202 251 1793

For iland

Paula Elliott

paula@c8consulting.co.uk

+44 (0) 7894 339645