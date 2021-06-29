Funds raised by FXhome - creators of free video editing software HitFilm Express - during their summer sale will go toward protecting endangered species, and fighting the exploitation of defenseless animals.

London, UK (June 29, 2021) - From now until July 6th, 15% of all proceeds from sales at the fxhome.com store will be pledged to Born Free to help support their vital work in conservation and animal welfare. The charity will also be supported through the whole of July and August with up to 20% of sales from FXhome’s successful ‘Pay-What-You-Want’ scheme for the free video editing software HitFilm Express.

Today, over a million species are at risk of extinction and wildlife populations have dropped drastically even just in the last few decades. Sadly, many of the animals that do survive will suffer at the hands of those who want to exploit them for profit or trophyism. Thanks to the vital work of Born Free, animals around the world stand the chance at a better future free from careless poaching and exploitation.

FXhome’s community has already raised over $33,000 for Born Free in January and February this year through the ‘Pay-What-You-Want’ scheme which allows users to pay an optional amount for their free video editing software in return for additional features – all while supporting future development and good causes with up-to 20% going to various charities.

“We, at Born Free, couldn’t be more delighted to continue our partnership with FXhome,” says Karen Botha, Managing Director at the Born Free Foundation. “The funds they have already raised have made a huge difference to animal conservation in Meru, Kenya – the spiritual home of Born Free and final resting place of Elsa, the lioness that inspired our work. We look forward to their continued support and our aim, to purchase a second 4X4, will truly make a difference to the lives of wild animals in Kenya.”

The vehicle so generously donated by FXhome has allowed the Born Free team to plant trees, conduct hydrological surveys of the area, work with partner schools to deliver environmental education, and build relationships to support the conservation of the many species that call Meru National Park home, including lions, giraffes, rhinos, and elephants.

“Since we launched the PWYW scheme at the start of last year, we’ve managed to raise an astounding $315,000 for all kinds of great causes including Make-a-Wish, WaterAid, WWF, and others,” says FXhome CEO Josh Davies. “We’re delighted to add Born Free to that list for a second time, and to know that our community is helping to keep critically-endangered animals safe, happy, and a continued part of the wonderful biodiversity thriving on this planet alongside us.”

FXhome aims to break down the barriers to creative expression with free or low-cost alternatives in the creative software industry. The result is a vibrant, growing community of over 6-million creators from around the globe. The company insists that this community is the source of both the generosity and positivity that makes everything they do possible. Learn more about the sale at FXhome’s online store (fxhome.com/store), or read their latest blog post to hear a little more about the pledge. Learn more about Born Free at bornfree.org.uk.

