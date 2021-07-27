The initiative, developed in partnership with Treedom, involved all the Group’s personnel

27th July 2021 - Fincons Group, an established international family company providing IT business consulting and system integration, planted 1750 new trees in Africa, one for each member of the Group, to celebrate World Environment Day. The initiative was carried out in partnership with Treedom.

The "Fincons Forest" is composed of 14 types of trees that reflect local African biodiversity and eco-systems. The Group has strong ties with the continent and has activated various solidarity projects in Kenya, Cameroon, Tanzania and Madagascar. The 1750 new trees will absorb about 486,000 kg of carbon dioxide over the next ten years, equivalent to the emissions produced by 106 cars in a year, [1] and will contribute to Ecosystem Restoration, enriching the diet of local populations with their fruit, safeguarding the coast-line, purifying water and offering shelter to insects and animals. Local farmers will take care of them and will harvest the fruits, creating more work and support for the local community.

"Our Group continues to expand, and today more than ever I believe it is essential to develop a sustainable business, a form of digital transformation that cares about people and is respectful of the environment” - comments Michele Moretti, CEO of Fincons Group – “To do this, it is important to have a vision that is aware of the impact that today's decisions have on tomorrow and on generations to come. The initiative carried out with Treedom is part of this vision and confirms our desire to contribute to the wellbeing of the planet and future generations, involving all of our people. The Fincons Forest is for us all, for our extended Family”.

Francesco Moretti, Deputy CEO of Fincons Group and CEO of the international offices explains: "Corporate Social Responsibility is part of our company DNA: from charity and education initiatives carried out in the neediest countries of the world - such as the construction of a school in Senegal – through to social innovation and wellbeing projects for our people’s work-life balance. All our choices reflect the common objective of putting people at the heart of what we do, just like in the Fincons Forest project. "

Everyone had the chance to choose their tree, name it and receive updates on the agroforestry project it is part of.

[1] Source: https://www.epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

For futher information on the Fincons Forest visit: https://www.finconsgroup.com/newsroom/news/the-fincons-forest-is-born-in-africa.kl

