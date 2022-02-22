Chief Operating Officer Ivo Rook’s topic: “From Networks to Software: What do Messaging, Unified Communications and IoT have in common?”

February 28 at 14:00h CET at AWS Theatre at MWC 2022

Cologne/Barcelona (February 22, 2022) – 1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate, today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Ivo Rook, has been selected to speak at AWS Theatre at Mobile World Congress 2022.

On February 28th at 14:00h CET, Rook will share his vision for the future of the Internet of Things (IoT), why software will play an important role in the IoT market, and why network operators need to adapt their thinking significantly if they want to capture a sizeable and lasting share of the IoT marketplace.

IoT has not reached its full potential in the majority of use cases, but the tipping point has passed in a few select areas, particularly in smart cities, smart utilities, fleet management, and asset tracking. This is in large part due to the availability of IoT devices that don’t require high bandwidth, power, or data usage. Most of all connected sensors in the IoT fall into this category and most are battery operated.

These types of IoT deployments have traditionally relied on cellular networks that are unable to properly monetize this specific scale, leading Tier-1 operators to partner with companies like 1NCE to service these global use-cases. Cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) have stepped in to complete another key part of the IoT puzzle by enabling greater usability for customers. The final step will be the development of software to manage these deployed sensors and Rook will focus his talk on the unknowns in this space.

1NCE’s mission is to deliver global IoT services that allow customers to deploy, connect, and manage IoT sensors across the world for as little as 10 Euro for 10 years. The company recently opened a new North American headquarters in Miami and is expanding its footprint to more than 140 countries in 2022 (up from 104 today) with a 25 percent increase in Tier-1 wireless operators in its global network.

