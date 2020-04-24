Zurich, Switzerland: As governments around the world have enforced policies of social distancing to conquer the coronavirus pandemic, working remotely has become the new reality for many.

Cédric Waldburger has more than twelve years of experience working with decentralized teams. Today, he announces his new venture firm which invests in companies that think and work globally from the start. For the last decade, Cédric has worked remotely, has started a company that works completely without an office and has co-founded DFINITY, the Silicon Valley unicorn that develops the decentralized internet. With Tomahawk.VC, the serial entrepreneur and angel investor starts a decentralized venture capital firm without an office, that focuses on global-first companies.

Tomahawk Team

What are global-first companies?

Companies that think and act on a global scale from their very start, build their team and culture remotely and are not tied to a certain geographical location - something that has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Why should companies refrain from hiring the best talents anywhere in the world and limit themselves to one place?" is one of the questions Cédric likes to ask entrepreneurs. "Yes, building team culture in a remote setting may require you to be creative," Cédric adds, "but it's not more difficult - just different!” This is an area where Tomahawk.VC offers added value: by sharing reliable methods and processes that have proven their worth over the last twelve years.

Tomahawk.VC consists of a distributed team without an office

"I like to rethink things - and I take the same approach to venture capital. Instead of building a large team in one location, we create a network of experts and make them accessible to our portfolio companies. We work closely with founders and we support big ideas with the potential to change the world," says Cédric about his latest project.

The Tomahawk.VC team includes Claude Donzé, who has a background in private equity, and Bojan, who lives in Macedonia and has supported Cédric in his previous companies.

First investments in Switzerland and Germany

Tomahawk.VC has already invested in four companies. These include Locatee, Lano, Liquity and Buynomics. Locatee from Zurich is the leading B2B solution for workplace analytics, helping companies efficiently manage their workspace. Lano, based in Berlin, develops a platform on which companies manage all their administrative processes with freelancers. Liquity builds a decentralized borrowing protocol with team members in Switzerland, England, Vietnam and the USA, and Buynomics from Cologne, Germany, builds the modern pricing tool for large corporates.

For more information and a link to apply directly for funding, please visit www.Tomahawk.VC.