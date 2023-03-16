● Finalists announced for the Inspiring Workplaces Awards, 2023

● Finalists include AllSaints, BP, BBC, King's College Hospital, and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

● Winners will be announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this May.



London - March 16, 2023 - The Inspiring Workplaces Group is delighted to unveil the exceptional finalists for the 2023 Inspiring Workplaces Awards in the EMEA region (UK, Europe, Middle East & Africa).

“The calibre of submissions this year has been truly remarkable. We are eagerly looking forward to honouring and commending the people-first organisations that have distinguished themselves as inspiring workplaces,” commented Matt Manners, founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group.

Inspiring Workplaces Awards EMEA Finalists

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2023 asked each organisation to complete the entry form consisting of six key elements. Elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:

● Culture and Purpose

● Leadership

● Wellbeing

● Inclusion & Diversity

● Communication

● Employee Experience

There will be special recognition awards for those that excel in the elements above.

Organisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business. We will announce the Top 3 in each of these categories.

The finalists have been decided by an independent panel of expert judges that have given their time and knowledge for free.



Full list of finalists from The EMEA Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2023 (in alphabetical order):

● A+E Networks

● Acceleration Partners

● Accolite Digital

● AddSecure

● Aldi

● Alice Public Relations

● AllSaints

● Anthony Nolan

● AppLearn

● Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME)

● BAT

● BBC Studios

● BCW

● Bite Latvija

● BP

● Brightec

● British Society for Rheumatology

● CarePlanner

● Churchill Retirement PLC

● Cielo

● Claritas Tax

● Concentrix

● Diligent

● eStar Truck & Van

● Etisalat Egypt by e&

● Financial Services Compensation Scheme

● Form3

● Foundever

● FSP Consulting Services Ltd

● G-P

● Globant

● Government Internal Audit Agency

● Huler

● ICS-digital

● impact.com

● Innovecs

● Julius Rutherfoord & Co Ltd.

● King's College Hospital

● Langley House Trust

● Latro Kimya Dış Ticaret A.Ş.

● Leek Building Society

● LF CHANNEL, S.L

● Liberty Seguros

● Liz Male Consulting Ltd (LMC)

● M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment

● Maneuvre

● Maya

● N-IX

● NHS Business Services Authority

● PagerDuty

● People and Transformational HR Ltd

● Policy Expert

● Product Madness

● Rackspace Technology

● Reward Gateway

● Salutem Care and Education

● Stanton House Limited

● Swift

● Taskus

● The American Creative Academy

● The Phoenix Group

● Travelport

● VaynerMedia EMEA

● X4 Group

● Xalient

We will announce the official Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces list, individual category winners, and all special recognition award winners at our Gala Awards Dinner, at the prestigious Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 11th, 2023. Please visit our website to book your table and for more information.

Register for 2024 Inspiring Workplaces

Want to have the chance of being named in The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces across the world? Then register your interest here. We will open for entries this September.



Award Sponsorship

There are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces on the night of The Gala. For more information please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com



About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger between Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognising and shaping the new, forward-thinking organisations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

For more information on Inspiring Workplaces:

Matt Manners

+44 (0) 7799876473

matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

www.inspiring-workplaces.com

Twitter/Instagram: @inspireworknow

LinkedIn Group/ Facebook: Inspiring Workplaces