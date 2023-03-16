● Finalists announced for the Inspiring Workplaces Awards, 2023.

● 2023 Finalists include AllSaints, Anheuser-Busch, Experian, Federal Reserve Bank of NY, Union Pacific and Verizon.

● Winners will be announced at an exclusive Gala Dinner at 110 North Wacker, Chicago on June 7th.



NYC - March 16, 2023 - We are delighted to unveil the exceptional finalists for the 2023 Inspiring Workplaces Awards in North America. The calibre of submissions this year has been truly remarkable. We are eagerly looking forward to honouring and commending the organizations that have truly distinguished themselves as inspiring workplaces.

For the Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2023, we asked each organisation to complete the entry form consisting of six key elements. Elements we believe are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:

● Culture and Purpose

● Leadership

● Wellbeing

● Inclusion & Diversity

● Communication

● Employee Experience

Organizations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business.

The finalists were decided by an independent expert judging panel.



Full list of finalists from The Inspiring Workplaces Awards North America 2023 (in alphabetical order):

● 2U, Inc

● Acceleration Partners

● ActBlue

● AllSaints

● AMMD, LLC

● Anheuser-Busch

● Applauz Inc

● Arity

● Avail Car Sharing

● Bitwise Industries

● Breaktime Media

● Briteweb

● Broadvoice

● CAI

● Calix

● Clairity, Inc,

● Concentrix

● CooperCompanies

● Creyos

● Dairy Farmers of America

● Diligent

● Evidation Health

● Experian

● Express

● Federal Reserve Bank of NY

● Fusion Homes

● Hotspex

● IGS Energy

● iQmetrix Software Development Corp

● ISAAC Instruments

● Jackson Healthcare

● Jerry

● Jobber

● Kroger

● Ledcor Group of Companies

● Lexum

● Maple (getmaple.ca)

● Marqeta

● Milk and Honey PR

● Moniker Partners

● Navvis

● O'Reilly Media

● Ocean State Job Lot

● ORTEC Int. USA, Inc.

● PagerDuty

● Paystone

● PepsiCo Beverages North America

● Plum

● PointClickCare

● Pumpkin

● Rackspace Technology

● Rankings.io

● Reward Getaway

● Roma Moulding Inc

● Royal Ambulance

● Sentinel Technologies

● Skai

● Standing Partnership

● Stanton House Inc

● Tata Consultancy Services

● TheMathCompany

● Thomas Thor US LLC

● Too Good To Go Canada

● TriWest Healthcare Alliance

● Uberflip

● Union Pacific

● US Patent Trademark Office

● Valor

● Verizon

● Vital Farms

● We are Rosie

● Workhuman

● WorkTango

● World Finance

● Zoox

We will announce the official Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces, individual category winners, and all special recognition award winners, at our Gala Awards Dinner at the prestigious 110 North Wacker, Chicago on June 7th, 2023. Please visit our website to book your table and for more information.

Register for 2024 Inspiring Workplaces

Want to have the chance of being named in The Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces across EMEA or North America? Then register your interest here. We will open for entries this September.



Sponsorship

There are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information please contact matt@inspiring-workplaces.com



About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger between Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™ believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

For more information on Inspiring Workplaces:

Matt Manners

+44 (0) 7799876473

matt@inspiring-workplaces.com

www.inspiring-workplaces.com

Twitter/Instagram: @inspireworknow

LinkedIn Group/ Facebook: Inspiring Workplaces