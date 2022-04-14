New campaign demands businesses reject archaic top-down learning and development in favour of collaborative learning

With companies spending billions on retraining employees following the pandemic and The Great Resignation, platforms like 360Learning are offering a fundamental shift in upskilling from within with collaborative learning

New brand video showcasing the campaign was developed by award-winning creative agency Sandwich and US filmmaker Seth Worley demonstrating how education makes people happier and more attentive at work

New York, Paris and London, 14th April: 360Learning, the global collaborative learning SaaS leader, is today launching its #UpskillFromWithin campaign to challenge businesses to recognise and support the talent within their own ranks through collaborative learning.

As industries transform rapidly and with many global businesses continuing to suffer the fallout from The Great Resignation, companies are spending billions on retraining their workforce through traditional, top-down and off-the-shelf initiatives.

But the #UpskillfromWithin campaign aims to show businesses that the secret to high growth comes from within, specifically through bottom-up, peer-driven learning and development courses.

Where traditional corporate learning often sees excessive amounts of money spent on outside consultants who deal in generic archaic templates for ways of reskilling, the #UpskillfromWithin campaign highlights how bespoke peer-to-peer collaborative learning empowers people to have a say in their learning and development. Additionally, by giving employees the technology to create and improve courses, they’re more likely to invest in the business and feel invested in it as well - leading to higher levels of employee satisfaction.

The #UpskillfromWithin campaign also showcases the benefits of platforms like 360Learning that encourage learning among teams through quick, impactful, and relevant training that helps employees become more productive and effective at work.

Shifting the workforce to a growth mindset

By encouraging companies to empower their employees with effective skills training, businesses can shift their workforce to a growth mindset and enable their employees to develop skills necessary to meet today’s challenges. Instead of arduous reskilling plans, decade-long career paths and ever-outdated skill matrixes that take years and millions of dollars to implement, the 360Learning platform empowers learners to build their own skills, create courses in as few as 17 minutes and share knowledge throughout the business.

Alongside the campaign, the collaborative learning platform is also launching a new brand video produced with award-winning creative agency Sandwich and US film director Seth Worley. Sandwich and Worley’s unique and human approach to brand videos aligned succinctly with 360Learning’s peer-first narrative. The resulting video showcases how education makes people happier and more attentive at work, and by using a more collaborative learning platform, businesses can unlock the spark in their employees.

The new campaign follows closely in the footsteps of several recent successes for 360Learning, which counts over 1,700 customers globally including LVMH, Aircall, Toyota and Appen, which have created over 3 million courses on the platform on topics ranging from employee onboarding and software training to sales enablement, leadership training and soft skills. The company also recently completed its first acquisition of the UK’s leading and top-rated learning management system (LMS) Looop to usher in a new era of collaborative learning.

Nick Hernandez, founder and CEO at 360Learning, said: “As the shockwaves of The Great Resignation continue to be felt and with many industries having to adapt to a new normal post-pandemic, we’ve seen many businesses scrambling to reskill their employees. Today we’re challenging them to #UpskillfromWithin by ditching the archaic, top-down and prescriptive corporate learning models of the past and instead choosing collaborative learning. By positioning learning and development at the heart of the company and giving employees the technology to teach and learn from one another effortlessly, any business can become a high-growth business in a short space of time.”

JP Bolles, VP of Creative at Sandwich, said: “360Learning is all about collaborative learning, helping companies tap into the knowledge that already exists in your team. And we actually got to experience the power of collaborative learning while working on this project. We realized we all had our own stories about workplaces that had a top-down kind of approach and how miserable it was. By sharing those real-life experiences, we were able to create a video that felt relatable and funny, and entertaining.”

