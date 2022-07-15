Summer savings are heating up. Purchase your in-person ticket for 3BL Forum today to join us on October 25th in New York City.

The past two years have brought unprecedented challenges, and we’re all asking ourselves: Now What? Let’s answer that question together.

3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands® – Now What?

3BL Forum is returning this fall, and you won’t want to miss it. After two years of virtual programming, we’re excited to bring back 3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands® – Now What? You can join us in-person on October 25 at Pier Sixty in New York City, or virtually on a device wherever you are around the world.

If you are eager to get together and re-discover the value of being in-person and engaging in face-to-face conversations, we’re offering a summer discount of 25% off in-person tickets. Purchase your ticket using the discount code FORUM2022SUMMER when you register to take advantage of this limited time offer.

By attending in-person, you will be part of meaningful conversations with corporate leaders on how they think about and address today’s complex business challenges. Our main stage one-on-one interviews, panels and discussions will focus on key questions such as:

Is Corporate Purpose Doing What It’s Supposed to Do?

How Do We Navigate ‘Business As Not Usual’?

We Can’t Unlearn What We’ve Experienced, Can We?

What Do Stakeholders Want You to Know?

In addition to experiencing our main-stage programming, in-person attendees also have the opportunity to network with colleagues and join 3BL Media’s Responsible CEO of the Year Awards luncheon.

Let us save a seat for you. Register today.

Thank you to our sponsors Hormel Foods, SAP, Oportun, Paramount, AEG, Idealist, Whirlpool, Zeno, Land Betterment, GCI Health and Ørsted for making this year’s event possible.

Presented by 3BL Media, 3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands - Now What? convenes top brands and organizations throughout the year to explore the “how” and “why” behind business leadership on today’s most pressing issues.

3BL Forum

THE NEW YORK STAGE IS SET.

3BL Forum will continue its newly established tradition of bringing corporate leaders together on a fast-paced main stage, keenly focused on the ‘why’ and ‘how’ as business amplifies its leadership and elects to lead on environmental, social and governance issues.

Our main stage will feature legacy companies, sustainable businesses, NGOs and leading agencies. This 2-day conversation will be curated to bring forth new perspectives, nuances in thinking, candid insights, and revelations above and beyond the ordinary.

3BL Forum is produced by 3BL Media, the world's leading communications partner for purpose-driven organizations.