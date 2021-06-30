Company expands and spins off its scanning services segment.

Berlin, 30 June 2021: The Berlin-based enterprise botspot, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of multi-sensor 3D scanning systems, was converted into a German Aktiengesellschaft (AG) following a successful financing round (valuation 20 million euro). This was announced today in Berlin by Sascha Rybarczyk (Board of Management, botspot AG). Due to its strong growth in serial production and through several major research and development projects with leading car manufacturers, the company will move into new, significantly larger production and administrative headquarters in Berlin before the end of August this year. For its likewise growing business area of scanning services, a legally independent subsidiary is planned as a spin-off for the second half of the year, as well as the foundation of a distribution company at the same location.

Sascha Rybarczyk, Board of Management botspot AG:

The enormous demand from various industries for 3D technology, particularly for botspot 3D scanners, is creating a great atmosphere of change. With the restructuring, botspot is setting the course to continue shaping the 3D market with unique innovative power, the best know-how and great passion.

With the change of the legal form into a stock corporation, Sascha Rybarczyk (previously already general manager of the company) and Bernd Timmermann (new member with many years of experience in industrial production) were appointed to the Board of Management.

Co-founder and lawyer Markus Frank, software entrepreneur and lawyer Dr Peter Becker (Jurasoft AG) and marketing specialist and multiple founder Vian Feldhusen joined the Supervisory Board.

botspot AG is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of multi-sensor 3D scanning systems (e.g. photogrammetry & infrared). Since its founding in 2013, the company has become an innovation leader and developed a wide range of scanners as serial products or custom scan solutions that are being used in many different industries (the export quota is 94 percent). In addition to various 3D scanning systems for the digitization of people and objects, botspot offers customized scan solutions for numerous applications in the fields of E-Commerce, Health Care, Industrial Applications and VR/AR/MR.

