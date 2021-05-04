London, 4th May 2021 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced that its Convergent Charging System (CCS) is powering the 5G rollout for SWAN Mobile (brand 4ka), a rapidly developing telecommunications service provider in Slovakia. Initially available in the capital city, Bratislava, and extending to regional cities by the end of 2021, SWAN Mobile aims to disrupt the market by automatically providing seamless access to 5G services for anyone with a 5G compatible device and at no additional cost.

Louis Hall

Cerillion CCS delivers the next generation of convergent services, supporting all network types (fixed, mobile), all service types (voice, data, content) and all payment types (prepaid, postpaid) on one unified platform. Built from the ground up using the 3GPP charging specifications, CCS is a 5G-ready convergent charging system that can be deployed as a best-of-breed charging engine or as a pre-integrated component of Cerillion’s Enterprise BSS/OSS suite.

"Since our 4G launch in 2015, Cerillion has been a close partner of SWAN Mobile, helping us to grow our business as a new entrant within the Slovakian mobile market,” said Juraj Ondriš, CEO, SWAN Mobile. “Cerillion’s open and standards-based products make them easy to integrate and upgrade, and we are very pleased with how straightforward it has been to rollout 5G.”

“SWAN Mobile’s approach of offering 5G services without charging a premium to its customers should be a big boost for Slovakian consumers and businesses alike,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “The introduction of 5G marks the beginning of another chapter in our relationship and we are delighted to be helping SWAN Mobile to expand its offerings and continue its growth.”

About SWAN Mobile, a. s. (4ka)

SWAN Mobile, a.s. is the 4th Slovak market entrant, operating its own mobile network under the brand 4ka since October 2015. Swan Mobile focuses on large data packages for affordable prices using 4G and now 5G technology too. Technological capacities, low pricing, portfolio of services and rapid development of the company rank SWAN Mobile among innovators and as a challenger within the Slovak national market.

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 90 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Three. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

