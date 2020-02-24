London, England, 24 February 2020 - 5GLIVE will showcase the most innovative, cutting edge 5G use cases across a range of industry verticals, when the show launches later this year. Total Telecom's brand new event will shine a spotlight on the transformative potential of next generation connectivity across a range of verticals, including transport, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, utilities and media.

5GLIVE will be held at the ExCel, London from September 23-24, and will explore how 5G will enable new, agile business models and the development of 5G-enabled products and services. The event will bring together 400 leading industry speakers from the likes of Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, E.ON, Telefonica and UEFA, acting as a one stop shop for industry buyers and sellers alike.

“We are thrilled to be hosting leading industry experts and operators at 5GLIVE to further accelerate the innovation potential of 5G across the global economy,” said Rob Chambers, Managing Director at Total Telecom. “The event will showcase how 5G will be the cornerstone of Industry 4.0. The initial response to 5GLIVE has been outstanding and we look forward to welcoming the people driving the future digital economy.”

5GLIVE will gather over 2,000 people from CSP’s and multiple vertical industries, 800 organisations and over 50 world-renowned keynote speakers. They include the CTO of Swisscom, the CCO of GE Power, CEO of BT Enterprise and SVPs from Lego and Deutsche Telekom.

The event will comprise ten dedicated content streams including 5GPLACES – to focus on the inevitable advancements of the future for urban living; 5GTRANSPORT – looking into the value of 5G networks from both a private and public perspective of transport, and how these can drive connected and autonomous vehicles; 5GFINANCE – looking at the benefits of 5G connectivity for the finance and banking ecosystem.

5GLIVE will have over 250 partnering companies including sponsors, exhibitors and start-ups. It will also include a new 5GSTARTUPS stage for technology disruptors to pitch to VCs and Investors to explore new areas of development.

Free tickets are available for attendees in the Telecoms, Manufacturing, Health, Utilities, Transport, Agriculture, Media, Finance and Public Sector industries. Interested attendees can register for 5GLIVE on the website.

To register for the launch event, please visit: https://www.totaltele.com/

To download the event’s agenda brochure, please visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/5glive/

About Total Telecom

Since 1997, Total Telecom has provided the connection between the buyers and sellers in the global telecom market. We do this through high quality editorial content and events to facilitate discussion on industry issues and recognise innovation and excellence by companies and individuals.

Our community of 120,000+ telecom professionals relies on Total Telecom for daily news and regular in-depth insight, delivered through a number of channels including online, video, social media and at our series of events.

Visit us at www.totaltele.com or call James Llewellyn on 0207 092 1048