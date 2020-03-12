Industry report from Bright reveals fate of the modern marketer

London 12 March 2020, Bright a leading strategic marketing consultancy announced findings of its market research survey into the future of B2B marketing. Nearly 100 UK-based senior business and marketing leaders in tech and business services responded, including CEO’s, CMO’s and other senior leadership positions, detailing their priorities for 2020 and the effectiveness of their current ways of working.

The report clearly finds that the future of B2B marketing is agile. Businesses are looking to keep better pace with increasingly demanding markets and the majority are already using some agile techniques to get there. Restrictive, traditional techniques are delaying time to market and making it difficult to validate marketing value to the business. In sharp contrast, agile marketers are seeing impressive benefits and feel more empowered to measure marketing ROI and demonstrate success.

Respondent Ghassan Sultan, CMO at TECHNIA commented: “With agile marketing, we were able to bring together key stakeholders, create allies and get projects done at pace in a global organisation.”

With extreme disruption across global markets from Brexit, Black Monday and the Covid-19 crisis, this report confirms that marketers who find new ways of working with agility and pace are more likely to thrive and survive during such uncertainty.

Report highlights:

86% of traditional marketers are failing to align their marketing with business goals

60% of those using agile ways of working feel confident demonstrating ROI

1 in 3 marketing leaders are likely to adopt agile ways of working in 2020

Improved productivity and faster time to market are key priorities for 2020

Zoe Merchant, Bright Managing Director and agile aficionado says, “Agile marketers are winning the argument against traditional techniques, as proven by the range of benefits – from stronger, data-driven decision making to streamlined task prioritisation. They’re seeing benefits in less than a year of practice and their potential only gets stronger with experience and maturity.”

As a strategic B2B marketing consultancy, Bright’s vision is to put agility and pace at the centre of B2B marketing. Bright have worked with leading SME and large firms for over 7 years to reinvent how B2B marketing works. By using agile ways of working, Bright inspires people to act differently, be curious and use data to transform marketing whilst driving results and business outcomes.

