Over 30% of marketers have already adopted simplification technologies, and Clevertouch’s simplification software Momentum can have marketers up and running in 30 minutes, cross platform.

Hampshire, UK; 14th June 2022: Clevertouch Marketing, Europe’s leading marketing technology consulting and service provider, has today launched new Momentum features to provide marketers with a seamless user experience across multiple marketing technology platforms. The new capability was created in light of the results of its latest State of Martech Report 2022.

In partnership with University of Southampton Business School (SBS), a world top 100 university (QS World University Rankings 2022), Clevertouch surveyed senior marketers across North America, Europe, and the UK in order to create a picture of the current state of the marketing technology landscape.

The key findings of the 2022 report demonstrate a disparity in marketers adopting marketing technology solutions, and the technical skills required to effectively utilise those Martech platforms. While 90% of marketers are prioritising technology, 47% are still not confident when engaging in digital applications, despite the increased uptake of marketing technologies.

This has led to nearly 70% of businesses outsourcing their campaign delivery to external consultancies. It emphasises the finding that 70% of marketers identify the technical knowledge and skills required to execute campaigns to be the biggest challenge in delivering multi-channel campaigns. However, with 26% of marketers now implementing simplification technologies, this problem is beginning to find its solution.

To support this shift, Clevertouch Marketing has launched a new feature for Momentum, which facilitates seamless migration from one marketing platform to another. This update has helped a Global500 company migrate from one MA platform to another, with no change in experience in their use of Momentum. As a result, Momentum has now reached over 1000 users and fully supports Marketo, Pardot and Salesforce Marketing Cloud, making ease of use and brand consolidation across multiple platforms a reality.

Adam Sharp, CEO at Clevertouch commented: “Easy integration of marketing technology is the key to ditching manual processes that remain a barrier to marketing success. Momentum effectively sits on top of marketing automation platforms as a layer of connectivity, streamlining marketing processes through one user interface.”

Technology migrations are on the rise, and Momentum offers BAU services during the transition process. Marketers can now be up and running on any of the three platforms in thirty minutes as opposed to thirty days. The technology can be shared across multiple Martech platforms and teams, reducing costs and streamlining Martech applications through its all-in-one user interface.

Luke Crickmore, Technical Director at Clevertouch commented: “Simplicity has always been our core aim for Momentum. Our new feature update ensures that through greater integration, deeper connectivity with the Martech platforms, and that same user experience which marketers have grown to love. Momentum can help marketers make the most out of their marketing technology.”

With Clevertouch’s 2020/1 report highlighting that only 30% of marketers aligned technology with their marketing strategy, this year’s survey revealed further progress.

You can download the 2022 report on the Clevertouch website here: https://clever-touch.com/state-of-martech-2022-report?utm_source=SOM22_CommsCo_PR&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=State_of_Martech_2022.

About Clevertouch Marketing:

Clevertouch Marketing is Europe’s leading Martech software and services provider, the B2B Marketing Consulting partner of the year, an accredited 3-star Best Company for extraordinary levels of employee engagement, and one of the Sunday Times’ Top 100 Companies to Work for the last three years running.

Created by Marketers with Martech in mind, Clevertouch’s purpose is to help clients make sense of their Martech investment and prove the ROI. Clevertouch pioneered the concept of ‘the Martech Spine’, primarily based around Marketing Automation and Marketing Cloud platforms.

The only Marketo Platinum Partner domiciled in Europe, a Salesforce Silver partner and the first strategic partner Seismic in EMEA, Clevertouch has supported over 500 blue chip and ambitious clients on their Martech journey, including Aveva, Atos, Fujitsu and Shell.

For more information, please visit https://clever-touch.com/.

