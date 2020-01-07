Frankfurt/Main, January 7, 2020 – The Frankfurt Digital Finance conference launching on February 5, 2020 at the Frankfurt Zoo Palais, pioneers a new and dynamic event in Central Europe’s financial hub. Around 400 decision makers and innovators from the finance industry, fintech, and the public sector, as well as investors, regulators, and academics will participate.

Topics include the specific challenges of an ecosystem with established market players as well as newcomers. Clusters with particular fit to Frankfurt– such as regtech, payment and customer experience, open banking, artificial intelligence, and blockchain – will be discussed and debated in open forums. The goal of the conference is to bring together – and thus hone awareness of – digital expertise in the financial hub.

Attendees should expect active discussions between exceptional speakers and panelists from across Europe on all relevant forward-looking topics, presented in fresh new for-mats. Speakers will include Tamaz Georgadze, co-founder and CEO of Raisin; Erik Podzuweit, founder and co-CEO of Scalable Capital, Europe’s largest robo advisor; Professor Philipp Sandner, head of the Blockchain Center at the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management; Jörg Hessenmüller, COO of Commerzbank; and Dr. Daniel Bartsch, co-founder and COO of Creditshelf, Frankfurt’s first fintech IPO.

“If we create an open exchange on business models, projects, and challenges, and if we look at them from different points of view, subject them to challenging discussion, and address them with a critical mindset, we can help shape the future world of finance,” says Corinna Egerer, the initiator and organizer of Frankfurt Digital Finance. “True to the ‘better together’ motto, everyone can contribute to solving these problems with their own experiences and expertise. The purpose is to pool a wide variety of qualifications and employ them in a profitable way.”

Frankfurt Digital Finance has already received a very positive feedback: With the Government of the State of Hesse, Frankfurt Economic Development, ING, Frankfurter Sparkasse, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, Capco and Namics, IBM, TechQuartier, Accelerator Frankfurt, Business Angels Frankfurt Rhein-Main, Creditshelf, RatePay, Concardis, Facebook, Google, PWC, Silicon Valley Bank, and EY as well as the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, key market players are already partnering with the initiative to bring the best possible experience to participants.

