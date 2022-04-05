New research from Managed Business IT Services provider (M-BiTS) TDM Group shows that 29% of businesses with a turnover of more than £500 million felt their employees had the right tools to navigate the pandemic, while only 20% of businesses with a turnover of between £10 million - £49.99 million felt the same.

The study was conducted across 152 C-level executives and 155 employees from UK-based companies with 250-500 employees in late 2021.

Tarek Meliti, CEO of TDM Group commented: “The startling aspect of these findings is the number of businesses within these brackets that don’t believe their employees had the right tools to navigate the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, it appears that businesses with a higher turnover were better placed to provide the necessary resources.

Business leaders from organisations of all sizes must learn from their experiences during this challenging and unprecedented period. This should be viewed as an opportunity for them to empower employees with new technology that they’re willing to embrace and will help the business achieve its goals. Rather than wasting time and money by implementing new technology for the sake of it.”

Meliti added: “Business leaders must also ensure the organisation’s mindset in adopting new technology through pandemic-fuelled necessity is harnessed to foster a culture that embraces innovation and drives future growth”.

This white paper highlights the barriers businesses have faced – and continue to face – when implementing technology amid change, both from the perspective of business leaders and employees. The research will help you understand everything from current attitudes towards digital transformation to the required staff training – all of which impacts the bottom line.

