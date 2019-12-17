London, UK – 17th December 2019 PSI Services (UK) Limited (PSI), a global provider of assessment services, leading-edge technology and talent management solutions, has been awarded a contract by AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) to provide the high-stakes test platform for its accounting qualifications worldwide.

The agreement will see PSI using its cloud-based test platform to deliver both computer-marked and human-marked exams through AAT’s network of training providers and assessment venues. The platform will provide support for the entire test life-cycle, from content authoring and test development to delivery, marking and reporting for AAT assessments. These assessments provide the route to some of the most in-demand skills in the world and represent around 80% of all technical qualifications in accounting awarded in the UK.

AAT works across the globe with around 130,000 members in more than 100 countries. Its members are represented at every level of the finance and accounting world, including students, people already working in accountancy and self-employed business owners. AAT members are ambitious, focused accounting professionals, many occupying senior, well rewarded positions with thousands of employers – from blue-chip corporate giants to public sector institutions.

Speaking about the agreement, Suzie Webb, Director of Education and Development, AAT said “We are excited that AAT and PSI will be working in partnership to take forward AAT’s assessment strategy, and to deliver an excellent user experience for all our stakeholders.

AAT will be working closely with PSI over the next two years in order to develop a comprehensive suite of functionally rich assessments and to ensure a smooth transition to the new platform.”

Janet Garcia, Executive Vice President of PSI’s Global Credentialing Division commented “We are delighted to be partnering with AAT, particularly given the respect that the organisation commands in the global marketplace. We are also keenly aware of AAT’s wish to enter into a long-term relationship with a test provider that will offer the scalability needed to support future domestic and international growth.”

About PSI

PSI Services LLC (PSI) is a global workforce solutions provider that designs robust solutions for our clients by blending best-in-class assessment content, leading-edge technology, and deep consulting expertise across the entire career life cycle. PSI has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to a wide variety of customers across public and private sector industries, ranging from small businesses to global enterprises, leading academic institutions, and government organizations. PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery to results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, managerial assessments, licensing and certification tests, distance learning testing, license management services and other specialized services. Through our work with over 2,000 experts across 160 countries delivering over 15 million tests and assessments per year globally, PSI exists to empower people in their careers and drive organizational success. More information is available at www.psionline.com.

About AAT

AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) is the UK’s leading qualification and professional body for technical accountants and bookkeepers, and has around 130,000 members in over 100 countries. We offer a range of qualifications that are open to all regardless of previous education or age, such as the AAT Accounting Qualifications that provide a non-degree route into chartered accountancy, and the AAT Bookkeeping Qualifications that can support business growth through accurate and up-to-date financial records. Students encompass a wide range from school and college leavers, to older people hoping to change their career or learn the skills to run their own business.

An AAT Accountant is a qualified accounting professional with the practical and technical skills needed to support businesses with their accounting activities. Typical job roles of an AAT Accountant include: Financial Accountant, Commercial Analyst, Senior Finance Officer, Payroll Manager, VAT Accountant and Tax Supervisor. An AAT Accountant in the UK can sign off the accounts for small companies that meet two out of three of the criteria of turnover less than £10.2 million, total assets less than £5.1 million and less than 50 employees. Currently over half a million businesses trust AAT Accountants and AAT Bookkeepers to service their accounting requirements.

AAT awards around 80% of all technical qualifications in accounting in the UK, and generous exemptions are provided by many of the senior UK bodies including ACCA, CIPFA, ICAEW, CIMA and ICAS. AAT has been listed in the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For 2019.

