8 September 2021 – ABS, a global satellite operator, in partnership with iSAT Africa, a leading satellite solution provider, announced the launch of managed data services on ABS-3A satellite. It will be operating on the ST Engineering iDirect Newtec Dialog® platform for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The deployment of this platform offers cost-effective, robust, high-speed broadband services for general enterprises, oil & gas and NGOs users. It is suitable for remote sites in Africa, Middle East and Europe not connected via terrestrial networks as well as for those locations that require diversification of network infrastructures and back-up services for fiber links. The Dialog platform offers high versatility and supports MF-TDMA and SCPC technologies with advanced bandwidth management features.

ABS-3A C band East Hemi Beam

The satellite links are operated through a dedicated antenna on ABS-3A at the teleport in Lario, Northern Italy, which offers high reliability, redundancy and interconnectivity to all the main data centers across Europe.

“At iSAT Africa, our aim is to bridge the digital gap in rural and remote African communities by using IP centric 2G/3G/4G technologies,” said Rakesh Kukreja, Managing Director of iSAT Africa. “This requires backhaul that is cost-effective coupled with high performance and availability. ABS-3A, a high-performance satellite provides excellent coverage of Africa and Europe while the Dialog platform offers us a single management platform for all markets starting from a smaller site within a rural community to full macro sites for thousands of subscribers for voice and data. The most important part of this partnership is making services economically viable for rural communities.”

“ISAT is a long-standing and valued customer. With the first deployment of a Dialog hub, it is expanding its portfolio with ST Engineering iDirect,” said Pieter Paul Mooijman, Regional Vice President Africa. “Using its multi-service capability, Dialog will allow ISAT to move into new business areas as and when required, resulting in a high degree of operational flexibility and agility. Combined with ABS’ reach across the region, this is a winning solution for the provision of connectivity to remote areas of Africa and EMEA.”

“The partnership with ISAT & ABS reaffirms our commitment to deliver flexible, rapidly deployable satellite internet solutions to a growing customer base, notably in Africa, with the highest industry SLAs” said Paolo Pusterla, MD of EMEA. “By using ST Engineering iDirect’s technology, we are providing state-of the-art and spectral-efficient connectivity to support key verticals across the whole EMEA region.

ABS Contact:

Penny Hill

T: +65 81898835

E: penny@absatellite.com

###

About ABS:

ABS is a global satellite operator and offers a complete range of tailored solutions including broadcasting, data and telecommunication services to broadcasters, service providers, enterprises and government organizations.

ABS operates a fleet of satellites; ABS-2, ABS-2A, ABS-3A ABS-4/Mobisat-1 and ABS-6. The satellite fleet covers over 93% of the world’s population across the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, CIS and Russia.

Headquartered in Bermuda, ABS has offices in the United States, UAE and Asia. For more information, visit www.absatellite.com

About iSAT Africa:

iSAT Africa is an integrated communications services provider specializing in broadcasting & rural connectivity, fixed & mobile satellite solutions, MPLS in Africa and Middle East. iSAT Africa’s various solutions including Terrestrial and Satellite Solutions, are backed by powerful Satellites, African Teleports and Headend infrastructure. iSAT Africa has its POP, integrated with fiber and satellite services, in more than 30 countries in Africa connecting to the rest of world. Its innovative solutions and resilient network are used by different verticals including Governments, TELCOS, media, multinationals, network companies and ISPs.

For more about iSAT Africa Ltd FZC, please visit: www.isatafrica.com

About ST Engineering iDirect:

ST Engineering North America is the U.S. headquarters of ST Engineering, a global technology, defense and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Based in Alexandria, VA, it has major operations across 16 cities in 12 states and employs about 5,000 people providing innovative products and solutions to commercial and government customers across diverse market segments.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering North America, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. Through the merger with Newtec, a recognized industry pioneer, the combined business unites over 35 years of innovation focused on solving satellite’s most critical economic and technology challenges and expands a shared commitment to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded under the names iDirect and Newtec, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is the world’s largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including broadcast, mobility and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information on our platforms please visit www.idirect.net