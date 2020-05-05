Industry body will focus on customer experience to boost membership

London, UK, New York, NY and Oslo, Norway: 5 May, 2020: Confirmit has announced that ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the global body for professional accountants, will harness the Confirmit Horizons platform to run its programme of research activity and to understand and improve the experience for existing and future members at different stages of their journey with ACCA.

ACCA’s investment in Confirmit, which forms a three-year agreement, will include the ability to capture feedback from the body’s 219,000 members and 527,000 students. The Confirmit team will work with ACCA to deliver a sophisticated panel solution to engage its audiences and understand accounting professionals’ views about the organisations’ services.

“We had a very clear view of what we were looking for in a technology partner,” explained Alan Hatfield, Executive Director, Strategy and Development at ACCA. “We wanted a partner that saw how this development fits into our global digital transformation programme, which is improving our delivery to students, partners and our members.

“As well as a range of digital data collection channels - particularly mobile – to provide a slick user experience for our members and future members, it was also important that we could manage the solution in-house. With Confirmit it was clear that the support and training we needed was available, but that we could be entirely in control of our approach.”

One of the key elements of the programme is widget-based reporting that will enable the team to report effectively on tracking and ad-hoc studies. This will enable ACCA to identify and quickly act on the feedback, to ensure a positive experience for its stakeholders.

“While we have always worked to listen to the views of our members, the move to working with Confirmit represents a step change in our approach,” said Alan Hatfield. “We are very excited to be bringing a range of disparate processes together into a more streamlined, efficient and effective programme. Confirmit Horizons will underpin the success of our organisation and our members into the future, through the use of innovative technology.”

“ACCA is a cornerstone of the accounting profession, and it’s fantastic to see them prioritising the needs and views of their members,” added Tim Hannington, CRO, Confirmit. “We’re delighted to be working with them and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Confirmit is the world’s leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit’s software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, Nielsen, RS Components, QRS, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global body for professional accountants, offering business-relevant, first-choice qualifications to people of application, ability and ambition around the world who seek a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management.

ACCA supports its 219,000 members and 527,000 students (including affiliates) in 179 countries, helping them to develop successful careers in accounting and business, with the skills required by employers. ACCA works through a network of 110 offices and centres and 7,571 Approved Employers worldwide, and 328 approved learning providers who provide high standards of learning and development. Through its public interest remit, ACCA promotes appropriate regulation of accounting and conducts relevant research to ensure accountancy continues to grow in reputation and influence.

ACCA has introduced major innovations to its flagship qualification to ensure its members and future members continue to be the most valued, up to date and sought-after accountancy professionals globally. Founded in 1904, ACCA has consistently held unique core values: opportunity, diversity, innovation, integrity and accountability. More information is here: www.accaglobal.com

