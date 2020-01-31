Whilst nothing regulatory is changing during the post Brexit transition period, the ADLV is urging companies to review the current actions they take in respect of Non GB licence holders driving or employed in the UK. Whilst convictions in the UK for Non UK licence holders are not shown on overseas licences, they are still recorded by the DVLA. By checking this through an ADLV member, it enables the verification of all drivers against DVLA records as a minimum requirement for someone working and driving in the UK. The ADLV is now the leading source of UK licence checks with members accounting for 9.4million of the total 13.5 million checks performed since the ADD service started in May 2015.

As Malcolm Maycock, Chair of the ADLV notes:

“Whilst nothing changes for drivers leaving the UK, few companies seem to recognise the very real requirements for thoroughly checking non UK Licence holders entering the country. Whilst their physical licence identifies the country where they passed their test, an expiry date and the category of vehicle they can drive it doesn’t provide convictions which may be held at DVLA for motoring offences committed in the UK. This can be checked easily though through an ADLV member. All our members can happily advise on what checks and balances can or should put in place and will also provide advice on GB driver requirements for Europe as we move towards December 2020. By checking Non UK licences, companies maintain far greater control of risk and contribute greatly to road safety.”

He added, “Over time we shall continue to work closely with the DVLA to manage and communicate changes as they appear, although we don’t expect many before the end of the year.”



ADLV members can be reached via: www.adlv.co.uk. Companies that are unsure about a driver’s eligibility can visit: https://www.gov.uk/driving-nongb-licence . A further resource of excellent information can be found on the government’s official Brexit website: http://www.gov.uk/brexit



