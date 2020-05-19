The ADLV (the Association for Driver Licence Verification) www.ADLV.co.uk is urging fleets to maintain frequent online checking of driving licences as the UK lockdown eases. With rapidly expanded delivery fleets on one hand and a sudden increase in returning car drivers and volunteers on the other, the number of licence checks required has grown markedly. However, says the Association, it is important that pre-virus standards are maintained to avoid future road safety, compliance and regulatory failures.

Says ADLV Secretary Colin Paterson, “Whilst some of the concessions to drivers and transport regulations – such as the postponing of expired MOTs to later in the year are helpful, the ADLV does emphasise the need to maintain a core level of checking for both compliance and road safety as the lockdown eases. Cutting corners unnecessarily will store up significant problems for the future – particularly should fleets miss critical information about a driver’s status."

Terry Hiles

Terry Hiles, the ADLV’s Deputy Chair added: “Missed licence-checking is one corner to cut too many – as lockdown eases, please make sure your drivers are legally entitled to drive the vehicles in question – whether an enthusiastic volunteer or a more seasoned professional driver. Each regular licence check does highlight a potential safety risk that can be avoided by maintaining the highest standards.”

ADLV members maintain high standards of process, security and reputation and work closely with the DVLA, so we would recommend always considering a member organisation to outsource your licence-checking.

About the ADLV (www.adlv.co.uk)

The Association for Driving Licence Verification has been established to promote and encourage best practice within the industry for the initial and continued validation of driver entitlement for responsible employers and road safety.

The association’s remit is:

* to represent the interests of its members to the DVLA on policy, legislative and regulatory matters within a strict code of conduct.

* to act as the conduit in any consultation or similar exercise that is likely to affect Members.

* to represent Member and industry concerns to the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Agency and Department for Transport (“DVLA/DfT”).

* to encourage wider take-up of driving licence checking by organisations and the introduction of regular and appropriate re-checks thereafter.

* to exercise professional supervision over Members through the formulation of agreed minimum standards of good practice for the industry ensuring Members meet and maintain minimum acceptable standards of security in relation to the handling and safeguarding of personal data.

