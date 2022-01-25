(January 25 2022) AMH Philippines, Inc. and Synspective have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to use SAR technology as part of an integrated and comprehensive approach to mitigate geohazards for infrastructure in the Philippines. The partnership includes the Land Displacement Monitoring (LDM) service, fully developed and automated by Synspective, and is empowered with AMH’s years of local experience in various projects in transportation infrastructure, energy, property, and mining sectors.

Background

AMH Philippines, Inc. is actively involved in various hazard mitigation and risk reduction projects in the Philippines. The Philippine archipelago, located in the Ring of Fire region and along a typhoon belt in the Pacific, is susceptible to various natural hazards such as earthquakes and rainfall-induced landslides, liquefaction, subsidence, storm surges and flooding. Synspective is both a SAR satellite manufacturer/operator and a geospatial SaaS provider in Japan. LDM is one such service. Empowered by data science and machine learning, LDM aims to provide insightful analysis through ground deformation patterns on its dashboard. Synspective will promote LDM and its data to address various geohazards in the country and expand its global presence.

Joint efforts toward a common goal

Two parties will attempt to mutually leverage the strengths in their respective fields and deliver comprehensive end-to-end geohazard consultation to support local communities that are prone to frequent natural disasters.

AMH President, Jose Carlo Eric Santos:

"This collaboration with Synspective is very much aligned with AMH’s policy of providing our clients with the best and most responsive engineering solutions. It is our hope that the utilization of SAR technology will contribute to our efforts of helping our clients, and the whole country, build safer and more resilient infrastructure and communities." Founder and CEO of Synspective, Dr. Motoyuki Arai:

“It is a great honor to collaborate with AMH Philippines, Inc. to kick off our new exciting year. This partnership makes sense not only for Synspective’s plan for global expansion of operation but also from the context of leveraging AMH’s proven track record of reputable capability through thousands of local engineering consultations. We anticipate the essence of LDM will be of great value in building safer communities across the Philippines.”

About AMH

AMH Philippines Inc. (AMH) is an employee-owned, academe-linked, Filipino engineering consulting company based at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City. AMH currently has 33 shareholders, 16 of which have involvement as Professors or Senior Lecturers with the UP Institute of Civil Engineering, the UP National Engineering Center and the National Institute of Geological Sciences.

The synergy of advanced academic training and professional industry experience has enabled AMH to undertake more than a thousand projects in the past 20 years. Among them are of various scales across a wide range of civil engineering disciplines, including comprehensive site evaluation studies, traditional services such as building systems, civil works/land development design and construction management, and specialized services such as modeling and assessment work for coastal environments and slopes.

Established: August 31, 1999

Location: RM 207 Ang Bahay ng Alumni Bldg., UP Diliman Campus, Quezon City

Representative: Jose Carlo Eric L. Santos, President

URL: http://www.amhphil.com/

About Synspective

Synspective provides one-stop-shop solutions using satellite observation data to steadily move the world forward. Applying the results of the ImPACT program (led by the Government of Japan, Cabinet Office), Synspective is building a constellation of 30 high-frequency, high-resolution SAR satellites to provide data and solutions to government and commercial outfits.

Established: February 22, 2018

Location: 3-10-3 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Motoyuki Arai, CEO

URL: https://synspective.com/

＜Contact＞

AMH PR

info@amhphil.com