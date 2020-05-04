More than 700 worldwide participants join landmark meeting

Fremont, CA. May 4, 2020 – Association Management Solutions (AMS) has cemented its position as a leader in professional association management through a ground-breaking project for the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). The unprecedented task required AMS to reconfigure the organization of and support for one of the group’s long-scheduled events from a face-to-face meeting to a fully online event in under two weeks.

In a process that itself was conducted entirely through online collaboration, AMS worked closely with IETF leadership and staff around the world to analyze a host of options, decide on a path forward, and then implement a new meeting structure, while developing detailed contingency plans to ensure that the IETF’s meeting, originally scheduled to take place in Vancouver, could proceed online.

“The success of this meeting would not have been possible without the adaptability and efficiency of AMS,” said Jay Daley, IETF’s Executive Director. “The AMS team has always had a very collaborative relationship with the IETF but this unprecedented situation really showcased why they are a leader in what they do. The AMS team worked closely with us to ensure that every eventuality had been considered and that the meeting could go ahead in a new, online format.”

While most of the IETF’s work takes place via email and other tools, real-time meetings are important to making progress on the technical standards that form the foundation for the global Internet. The IETF community was very supportive of the decision to go ahead with an online meeting and the virtual meeting sessions proved to be productive.

“The IETF’s mission is to make the Internet work better. The decision to cancel the face-to-face meeting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic led us to test how well a large-scale virtual meeting could work with minimal time to prepare,” added Alissa Cooper, IETF Chair. “We are so pleased with the flexibility and expertise that AMS demonstrated. Feedback from IETF participants has been positive and that will allow us to build on the online meeting model for the future.”

