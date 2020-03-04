Global leader in supply of resins, gelcoats and specialty materials for the composites industry taps into the flexibility and performance of Clarizen’s work management platform

4th March, 2020 - Clarizen, a global leader in collaborative work management software, announces that AOC, the leading international player in the development and sale of high performance resins for composite applications, has deployed its cloud-based platform to create more transparent and effective communications – streamlining its internal processes and leveraging collaborative tools to enable successful and innovative projects.

At the forefront of global innovation and continuously pushing the limits of technology, AOC wanted a flexible work management solution that could be tailored to its exact needs, enabling project managers and team members to rapidly react to the constantly changing conditions in which their industry operates.

“We chose Clarizen based on its flexibility, balance of price and performance, and the level of support we could expect from their team,” Sandra Klein Nagelvoort, R&D Program Manager, AOC. “One of the factors that made Clarizen so different from its competitors is the fact that it could be tailored to our exact needs and environment – that was not something the others could offer.”

Clarizen, which has now been deployed throughout the organization, is used extensively by multiple divisions for tracking and responding to internal support requests, providing up-to-the-minute status reports and dashboards for executives and other key stakeholders. It has enabled the company to better manage its project portfolio and set priorities.

“We have become more efficient, which has enabled us to improve performance year over year,” Klein Nagelvoort notes. “Clarizen’s collaboration tools have made communications more transparent and effective. We’re saving time on administration and it provides us with much greater transparency – with minimal effort.”

Prior to deploying Clarizen, the company relied on several separate project management systems and tools to manage a multitude of projects. The work management platform is now helping its teams to more efficiently work together to shape the future of composites with new technologies and applications – for everything from bridges and high-speed trains to infrastructure renovation and wind energy.

“Clarizen is enabling our project managers and team members to think about projects in a more logical and organized way,” Klein Nagelvoort says. “The Clarizen support organization has been incredibly helpful.”

Limor Schmitz, PMP Customer Success Manager at Clarizen, adds: “AOC continues to push the limits of resin and composite technology worldwide – propelling today’s world into the future with its innovative solutions for tomorrow. It is fantastic to see customers benefitting from Clarizen’s dynamic cloud-based solution through increasing internal collaboration that enables teams to work smarter and become more agile in an evolving marketplace.”

About Clarizen

Clarizen connects work across the enterprise, turning ideas into strategies, plans, and action. With Clarizen, organizations can work the way they want to work and have real time-visibility into all their workstreams. This keeps teams focused on the things that matter, delivers results faster, and helps them exceed their company goals and customers’ expectations. Thousands of global customers, such as Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) London, Dell, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Box and Shaw Industries, across a wide variety of industries in 124 countries rely on Clarizen to help them achieve their business goals. To learn more, visit clarizen.com.

About AOC

AOC is the leading global supplier of resins and specialty materials which enable customers to create robust, durable and versatile products and components. With strong capabilities around the world in manufacturing and science, the company works closely with customers to deliver unrivaled quality, service and reliability for today, and create innovative solutions for tomorrow.

Partner with AOC and we will work together to find the right solutions for your business. AOC, Trusted Solutions.

To learn more, visit www.aocresins.com.