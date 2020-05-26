Native App for Compliance Recording and Risk Analytics entered the Certified for Microsoft Teams Program

Hösbach, May 26, 2020 – Today, ASC is proud to announce that ASC Recording Insights has reached production level and is now generally available worldwide. ASC Recording Insights is a native app integrated in Microsoft Teams that allows customers to record and archive one-to-one PSTN-to-Teams calls and Microsoft Calling Plan calls as well as online meetings, video and chat to fully meet compliance requirements. Using Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services, the solution automatically transcribes all recorded communication, translates them into multiple languages and analyzes the results to find key metadata and identify compliance risks.

ASC, with its native app ASC Recording Insights, is one of the first vendors to take part in the Microsoft Teams Compliance Recording certification program. The program is designed to offer Microsoft customers confidence that participating solutions not only meet all market requirements but also provide a high-quality experience and compatibility when used with Microsoft Teams.

“ASC Recording Insights not only captures and stores all communication via Microsoft Teams in accordance with existing laws but also supports a proactive compliance management” says Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer at ASC Technologies AG. “By integrating Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services in its solution, ASC helps its clients meet their compliance responsibilities and manage business risks.”

Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem Marketing at Microsoft said, “Whether working on-site or remotely, companies in regulated industries are required to maintain certain protocols. With ASC Recording Insights for Microsoft Teams, those companies can do just that. The native app offers the possibility to record communication in compliance with the respective legal requirements within Teams, while also being able to archive and analyze them.”

Microsoft partner for compliance recording

Driven by a growing regulatory demand ASC Technologies AG became a Microsoft partner for compliance recording and one of the first technology innovators in the market to offer a native app for compliance recording and analytics for Microsoft Teams. Customers from different industries such as financial institutions, insurance providers, public-safety organizations or healthcare companies profit from this collaboration as ASC Recording Insights enables them to document and archive their communication in Azure providing compliance with complex requirements.

The app is already used by several customers from different branches; among them several leading financial services and insurance companies.

The solution delivers several key benefits including:

Secure recording and archiving of the entire communication in Microsoft Teams including voice (internal and external calls), online meetings, video, and chat

Compliance functionalities to meet compliance requirements such as tenant-specific encryption of data, access rights management

Recording control to start, stop, pause, delete and mute the recording

Transcription, translation, keyword spotting, emotion detection with Azure Cognitive Services such as Speech Services, Text Analytics, and Natural Language Understanding

Native app in Teams integrated directly into the user interface of Teams (changing to external systems is not required)

Quick and easy deployment thanks to “Click & Buy”

Selectable Azure regions for archiving

User matching via Azure Active Directory

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.

