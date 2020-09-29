Hösbach, September 29, 2020 – ASC Technologies AG is announcing new capabilities for its flagship solution for Microsoft Teams, ASC Recording Insights for Microsoft Teams. The native app guarantees legally compliant recording and archiving of all communication media via Teams, while the solution’s analytics functions help to analyze the recorded data. ASC Recording Insights does that while leveraging the high security standards of Microsoft Azure.

New capabilities span across several areas, and include:

The at-a-glance wallboard now displays important key performance indicators (KPIs).

Additional secure storage options for Bloomberg Vault and HubStor now meet the compliance requirements of large enterprises.

Automatic recording health checks and alert notifications ensure that communications are recorded properly.

Support for new languages, including Japanese, is available via the graphical user interface.

“ASC Recording Insights for Microsoft Teams helps businesses meet compliance needs by recording all Teams media and archiving them securely for the required time period,” said Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer at ASC Technologies AG. “ASC Recording Insights is a native app in Teams, which makes it highly available and scalable for a seamless user experience.”

Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp., added: “ASC Recording Insights works with Microsoft Teams to allow regulated employees to continue working remotely and gives our mutual customers the flexibility and agility to remain compliant with existing laws as regulatory demands change.”

Several leading financial services companies, including specialist asset manager Impax Asset Management, already rely on ASC Recording Insights. “ASC Recording Insights allows us to fulfill regulatory requirements for the capture of audio using Microsoft Teams and do so natively. The design and integration of the solution is a significant improvement over other tools we have previously used. Demonstrating innovation within this area, ASC offers the ability to convert captured audio to text, and it is even capable of automatically converting said text into multiple languages. In many ways, ASC’s recording platform can be described as a next-generation solution,” said Brian Fruh, Chief Information Officer at Impax Asset Management.

For more information about ASC Recording Insights, please visit

https://www.asc.de/english/ASC_Recording_Insights_Compliance_Recording_for_Microsoft_Teams.html

For more information about ASC’s portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.

CONTACT

ASC Technologies AG

Anna Lederer, PR & Communications

Seibelstraße 2-4

63768 Hösbach

Germany

Phone +49 6021 5001 247

Fax +49 6021 5001 310

a.lederer@asc.de

Please follow us on

Facebook

Twitter

Xing

LinkedIn