Brings Recording and Analytics Capabilities to MiCloud Flex Cloud Communications Solution

Hösbach, November 16, 2020 – ASC Technologies AG today announced its expanded partnership with Mitel, a global leader in business communications, to provide Workforce Optimization (WFO) applications and tools for Mitel’s MiCloud Flex offering. With the integration of ASC’s applications into MiCloud Flex private cloud communications solution, companies can enjoy the same recording and analytics functionality regardless of whether they're in an office, on the road, or working from home.

“Mitel and ASC are linked through a long-standing and trusting partnership. As many of our mutual customers are taking their communications to the cloud, moving our applications to Mitel’s cloud was the natural next milestone in our partnership. Being Mitel’s preferred vendor for enterprise grade recording and WFO solutions, we are now excited that our applications are also becoming a valuable addition to Mitel's MiCloud Flex portfolio”, states Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer at ASC.

ASC’s Interaction Recording, Quality Management, Coaching & Learning and Speech Analytics capabilities are already integral components of Mitel’s WFO Suite, which targets contact centers, financial institutions, and public safety organizations with more sophisticated business recording, quality management and compliance needs. Leveraging these tools, contact center managers can provide more intelligent, personalized and seamless customer experiences. With the ability to resolve customer calls more quickly, businesses can also deepen customer loyalty, increase satisfaction and improve net promoter scores.

Interaction Recording seamlessly captures, organizes, plays, shares and archives voice and screen recordings via multiple communication channels fulfilling compliance requirements.

Quality Management tools provide intelligent monitoring and reporting features for a complete view of customer happiness and agent effectiveness.

Coaching and Learning functions provide targeted training to agents by suggesting courses that would fill gaps in customer service skills identified by Quality Management.

Speech Analytics tools help to identify keywords, spot trends and critical issues within the contact center at an early stage. Using keyword spotting, speech transcription and emotion detection, Mitel Speech Analytics captures the “voice-of-the-customer” to reveal trends and expose areas for improvement.

In addition to the integration with MiCloud Flex, the Mitel WFO Suite powered by ASC is available for MiVoice Connect, MiVoice Business, MiVoice MX-ONE, MiVoice CC Business, MiVoice CC Enterprise, and MiVoice 5000 communications platforms.

“As businesses look to elevate the customer experience, workforce optimization tools provide actionable intelligence they can use to enhance customer service quality while also helping staff become more efficient and effective”, says Mitel’s Matthew Clare, Director of Contact Center Solutions. “Through Mitel’s expanded partnership with ASC, these essential tools are available across our cloud and on-premise portfolios, enabling customers to leverage them wherever they are on their journey to the cloud and enjoy the same application experience regardless of deployment model.”

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.

