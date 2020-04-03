New Branch is Part of the Company’s Internationalization Strategy

Hösbach, April 03, 2020 – ASC Technologies AG has founded the new subsidiary ASC Ibérica Cloud Solutions S.L. On 1st April 2020, the leading software and cloud provider in the field of compliance recording, quality management and analytics expands its international presence with its own representation in Spain. Its purpose is to promote sales of products, solutions, and services on a global basis as well as to provide personal support to customers and partners locally.

So far, the partner Tradesegur S.A. was responsible for sales and service of ASC solutions in Spain. Tradesegur and ASC have now agreed to handle the core business of communications recording directly in the new subsidiary ASC Ibérica Cloud Solutions S.L. from 1st April 2020. “Both Tradesegur and ASC assure that the transfer of the business is carried out with utmost care. Our customers will benefit from this focus on resources and direct support from the manufacturer”, says Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer of ASC Technologies AG.

The subsidiary ASC Ibérica Cloud Solutions S.L. is an excellent stepping-stone for the company to live up to the requirements of Spanish customers. The new subsidiary is based in Madrid. “Spain is an important market for us and we are glad to be able to expand our growth with our own representative office here. By founding our own subsidiary, we are taking another important step in implementing our internationalization strategy”, explains Kromer.

Michele Giovanni Occhionero heads the subsidiary as Country Manager. He is responsible for cultivating existing and forging new customer relationships in the Spanish market. He will be working in close cooperation with the technology experts from the company’s German headquarters. “Michele draws on more than 20 years of experience in the information and telecommunications technology market and has a tremendous expertise which is of great value for us to expand our business”, says Kromer. “Thanks to his customer-oriented approach, he will offer our partners and customers the best possible support. With his expertise, he will help us in strengthening ASC's international reputation and further expanding our presence.”

Address

ASC Iberica S.L.

Paseo de la Castellana, 170, 8º Izda,

28046 Madrid

For more information about ASC’s portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in Great Britain, France, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.

