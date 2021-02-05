Legally compliant recording in Teams - just one click away

Hösbach, February 5, 2020 – The German software company ASC Technologies AG today announced that its app for compliance recording, ASC Recording Insights, has obtained the Microsoft Teams certification. The Teams-integrated app captures communication and saves it in Microsoft Azure to satisfy legal compliance stipulations of MiFID II, Dodd-Frank or HIPAA.

A large number of customers from the financial services industry have already opted for ASC Recording Insights. The certification confirms that the solution meets all market requirements, is compatible, and offers high-quality and secure user experience. In the certification program, companies must go through a strict procedure focused on five central aspects: functional use case tests, validation of the framework conditions, security and compliance, operation and support as well as market launch strategy for sales and marketing.

“Certification backs our strategy to offer the best user experience and integration with Microsoft Teams,” says Dr. Gerald Kromer, Chief Executive Officer at ASC. “The tests have corroborated that ASC Recording Insights is secure and meets strict compliance regulations – and at the same time is unrivalled in offering quick and easy deployment.”

Daniel Canning, Director, Microsoft Teams Platform at Microsoft Corp., adds: “Technical tools supporting quick and efficient communication and organization are important. We are pleased that ASC Recording Insights has been certified as a solution for Microsoft Teams, which gives our customers the additional flexibility to meet complex regulatory requirements in terms of recording and archiving in Teams.”

About ASC Recording Insights

ASC Recording Insights captures all communication in Teams and saves it in Azure, thus meeting complex compliance regulations. All recorded data is encrypted tenant-specifically and saved in Azure in freely selectable geographical regions. By offering the possibility to configure access rights on tenant level, the solution ensures that only respectively authorized users may access the data. The settings can be customized according to individual requirements.

Further functionalities such as Always on Recording, recording control to start and stop recordings, automatic notification at call start, definition of retention times, encryption mechanisms, among others guarantee uninterrupted compliance in Teams. The app is fully integrated and an element of the Teams interface. Changing to external recording systems thus becomes redundant and maintenance and downtimes are a thing of the past as well.

Besides legally compliant recording and archiving, users of ASC Recording Insights can analyze recorded data within Teams. Azure Cognitive Services include transcription to convert audio communication to text, translation into a wide range of languages as well as keyword spotting, automatic categorization, and emotion detection for evaluation purposes. Potential compliance risks can thus be detected proactively in real time.

For more information about ASC’s portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.

CONTACT.

ASC Technologies AG

Anna Lederer, PR & Communications

Seibelstraße 2-4

63768 Hösbach

Germany

Phone +49 6021 5001 247

Fax +49 6021 5001 310

a.lederer@asc.de

Please follow us on

Facebook

Twitter

Xing

LinkedIn

www.asctechnologies.com