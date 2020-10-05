Improving Customer Experience with Recording, Quality Management & Analytics

New App for Compliance Recording & Analytics for Microsoft Teams

Helping Contact Centers Maintain Compliance when Working Remotely

Hösbach, October 5, 2020 – At this year’s ICMI Contact Center Expo staged on 13th and 14th October, ASC Technologies AG will demonstrate its solutions for recording, quality management and analytics to improve customer experience across all support channels. With ASC Recording Insights, ASC is the first vendor to introduce a native app for compliance recording and analytics for Microsoft Teams, giving contact centers the flexibility and agility to record and analyze all users whilst maintaining a high level of service and complying with existing laws from wherever they are working.

Taking Advantage of Greater Insights into Contact Center Interactions

Any company that communicates with their customers, clients, partners, or suppliers can take advantage of greater insights into the interactions that shape their day-to-day operations. With ASC’s solutions for Recording, Quality Management and Analytics contact centers are able to seamlessly capture their interactions and the whole customer journey, get a full picture of customer happiness and agent effectiveness and identify changes in consumer behavior in order to take appropriate actions to reduce call volume and increase customer satisfaction.

Being the central hub for companies of any industry, contact centers are also facing compliance requirements such as MiFID II or Dodd-Frank which among other things, stipulate the uninterrupted recording and archiving of all conversations dealing with financial and investment advice. ASC’s recording solutions meet the most stringent demands, offering customized access rights, a wide range of redundancy scenarios and state-of-the art encryption. They capture, save and archive conversations, screen content and corresponding call-index data in compliance with existing laws.

ASC offers its entire portfolio either as on-premise or as a cloud solution. The solution offers real multi-tenancy and is highly scalable – giving our customers full flexibility, allowing them to invest as they grow, always leveraging our latest technology.

ASC Recording Insights: Next Generation Solution for Compliance Recording & Analytics

As of this year, the native app ASC Recording Insights is available for Compliance Recording and Analytics for Microsoft Teams. The app records, archives and analyzes all interactions (1:1 voice and video calls, meetings, chats and notes) in Teams. The interactions are archived securely for the required time period. Analytics tools help to transcribe, categorize, extract, tag, translate, and evaluate the recorded data directly in the app. Tenant-specific encryption, access rights management, recording control, configurable recording, access & replay rules and many more ensure the compliance with legal regulations on the fully secured basis of Microsoft Azure.

Helping Contact Centers to Cope with the Crisis

ASC Recording Insights is already deployed by several customers, among them the contact center from WealthVest, an American financial services firm. The contact center is based exclusively on Microsoft Teams and uses ASC Recording Insights to fulfil compliance requirements. WealthVest has been able to meet their compliance obligations even through the challenging times of the past few months. As employees have been increasingly working remotely ASC Recording Insights enabled them to continue to work with minimum disruption to their day to day functions. “ASC Recording Insights allowed WealthVest to maintain a full call center capability and also being able to seamless and compliantly record and archive all contact center communication while working remotely”, says Dillon Wood, Sr. Information Technology Specialist of WealthVest Marketing.

About ICMI Contact Center Expo

ICMI Contact Center Expo is the largest global industry event that unites professionals looking to further their knowledge in an industry in constant transformation. This year the event will be taking place online October 13th & 14th gathering featuring keynotes, interactive sessions, video discussions along with robust networking through AI-powered matchmaking, group chats, roundtables and more.

For more information about the Expo, please visit www.icmi.com/contact-center-expo-conference.

For more information about ASC’s portfolio, please visit www.asctechnologies.com.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals - from frontline agents to executives - who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.

CONTACT.

ASC Technologies AG

Anna Lederer, PR & Communications

Seibelstraße 2-4

63768 Hösbach

Germany

Phone +49 6021 5001 247

Fax +49 6021 5001 310

a.lederer@asc.de

Please follow us on

Facebook

Twitter

Xing

LinkedIn

www.asctechnologies.com