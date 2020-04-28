ASC neo Recording has been JITC-certified

Hösbach, April 28, 2020 – ASC Technologies AG announces that “ASC neo Recording” has been approved and certified by the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC). The integrated recording software thus complies with the strict security requirements of the United States Department of Defense (DoD) for information technology for military use.

ASC neo Recording captures, saves, and archives all communication across all channels (fixed-line networks, mobile phone, video calls, chat, and screen). Additional tools for transcription, prioritization, real-time warnings in case of emergencies or threat calls as well as speech analysis round out the portfolio. This increases efficiency of incident analysis and documentation for the United States Department of Defense.

ASC neo Recording complies with highest security standards

ASC benefits from many years of experience in the field of the recording of mission-critical communication. Many government authorities around the globe use ASC recording solutions to guarantee security. ASC neo Recording has now been approved of by the strict test program of the US Department of Defense. This demonstrates that ASC products meet some of the highest security standards in the world. “The DoD certification procedure is one of the most demanding standards in the world. ASC neo Recording meets all required criteria”, says Dr. Gerald Kromer, CEO at ASC Technologies AG. “As a German software manufacturer, we are naturally particularly proud of the fact that our solution proves to meet the guidelines of the United States Department of Defense.”

About the JITC certification and the approval procedure

The Joint Interoperability Test Command is a wing of the DoD of Defense of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The JITC tests and certifies information technology products regarding their technological suitability for military use. The organization develops tests tailored to the specific demands of the different departments of the military and of authorities which guarantee information security, quality, reliability, efficiency as well as interoperability of products and solutions. The JITC issues the certificate required for a product or a solution to be included on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DODIN APL).

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in Great Britain, France, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.

