Hösbach, February 17, 2021 – ASC Technologies AG is a Premier Sponsor at the Mitel Next 2021 event which takes place on 22nd to 25th of February. Mitel partners with ASC to deliver enterprise grade recording and WFO for its customers worldwide. At Mitel Next 2021, ASC will showcase its Interaction Recording, Quality Management, Coaching & Learning and Speech Analytics solutions. Mitel WFO powered by ASC is an integral part of Mitel’s Customer Experience Solutions offered across Mitel’s on-site and cloud communications solutions, namely MiCloud Flex and MiCloud Connect. In a keynote session, ASC will be presenting how to empower employees with Mitel WFO solutions that are proven to improve both the efficiency of the organization as well as the quality of the customer experience.

ASC has been working closely with Mitel for over five years, integrating ASC’s certified solutions with Mitel’s MiCloud Flex, MiCloud Connect, MiVoice Connect, MiVoice Business, MiVoice MX-ONE and MiVoice 5000 communications platforms as well as MiContact Center Business and MiContact Center Enterprise applications. Leveraging ASC’s Interaction Recording, Quality Management, Coaching & Learning and Speech Analytics capabilities, contact center managers can provide more intelligent, personalized and seamless customer experiences. With the ability to resolve customer calls more quickly, businesses can also deepen customer loyalty, increase satisfaction and improve net promoter scores.

Mitel Next 2021 is an exclusive annual event for Mitel’s partners across the globe. Going virtual with the event means that even more partners from all Mitel Global Partner Program levels throughout Mitel’s global footprint can attend. The conference’s presentations and activities focus on why Mitel’s strategy is leading the transformation of the business communications landscape, and how attendees can benefit from it.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading software provider in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communication, especially contact centers, financial institutions, and public-safety organizations. ASC offers solutions to record, analyze, and evaluate multimedia interactions – as a service from the cloud as well as on-premise. With its headquarters in Germany and subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Switzerland, Rumania, Dubai, the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore as well as a global service network, ASC is one of the global players of the industry.

