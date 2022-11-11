Taipei, Taiwan, 11, November, 2022 ASUS, a leading provider of server systems, server motherboards and workstations, today announced new best-in-class server solutions powered by the latest AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series processors. ASUS also launched superior liquid-cooling solutions that dramatically improve the data-center power-usage effectiveness (PUE).

The breakthrough thermal design in this new generation delivers superior power and thermal capabilities to support class-leading features, including up to 400-watt CPUs, up to 350-watt GPUs, and 400 Gbps networking. All ASUS liquid-cooling solutions will be demonstrated in the ASUS booth (number 3816) at SC22 from November 14-17, 2022, at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

Sustainable design for HPC data centers

Leveraging innovative ASUS thermal design, ASUS rack server solutions to empower enhanced system airflow — minimizing power consumption and maximizing efficiency. The lower power consumption aligns with the ASUS 2025 Sustainability Goals initiative, which aims to bring about proactive and positive change. The new hard-drive tray design on the front panel of the RS series servers features ventilation holes that are 44% wider compared to the previous generation, increasing airflow through the system and improving thermal efficiency. This adds to component longevity, including the latest DDR5, PCIe® 5.0 and NVMe® technologies. The improved fan-tunnel design, with independent CPU- and GPU-airflow tunnels, increases the capabilities of 400-watt CPUs and 350-watt GPUs — significantly boosting compute-intensive enterprise workloads.

Comprehensive liquid-cooling solutions

Increased power consumption, higher CPU TDP and ever-more-powerful GPUs present challenges for server markets and data-center operators. The latest RS720QA-E12 high-density server, cooled via direct-to-chip (D2C) technology, stands out from the competition to deliver over 90%-lower fan power consumption and over 29.6%-lower noise levels — empowered by ASUS Thermal Radar 2.0 and Power Balancer technologies. ASUS is working with industry-leading immersion-cooling partner, Submer and MGC, to deliver comprehensive liquid-cooling solutions — from servers to liquid-cooling modules, data-center floor plans, capability evaluations and suggested infrastructure.

World-record-setting ASUS EPYC 9004 server solutions

AMD EPYC 9004-series processors amplify the AMD history of x86 architecture innovations and record-breaking performance with next-generation 5nm technology. They also introduce support for high-performant DDR5 DIMMs, 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes and 12 memory channels, delivering the resources needed for memory-hungry AI, ML, HPC and large in-memory computations. ASUS continues its performance leadership by achieving 24 benchmark world records on SPEC CPU2017 and SPECjbb with dual-socket RS700A-E12 and single-socket RS520A-E12 servers.

These latest ASUS servers, powered by AMD EPYC 9004-series processors, include the dual-socket RS720A-E12 and RS700A-E12, and the single-socket RS520A-E12 and RS500A-E12; plus the density-optimized RS720QA-E12 and the ESC8000A-E12 and ESC4000A-E12 GPU servers. All ASUS GPU servers are NVIDIA-Certified to support NVIDIA® AI Enterprise, Omniverse solutions and NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU. All ASUS servers powered by AMD EPYC 9004-series processors are certified by VMware, Microsoft Windows Server and Linux.

Learn more about ASUS EPYC 9004 server solutions

ASUS at SC22

ASUS will demonstrate the latest HPC data center solutions in the booth number 3816 at SC22. The demonstration consists of the leading cooling solutions, as well as advanced technologies and innovations developed in cooperation with industry-leading partners. Together, we are unlocking new solutions and expanding the possibilities of HPC data centers.

The demo topics:

Comprehensive immersion-cooling solutions (created with our partners Submer and MGC)

Direct-to-chip cooling solutions

HPC cloud and core-to-edge solutions

AI medical and NVIDIA AI Enterprise solutions with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU

The AMD EPYC 9004-series processor-powered rack server solutions

