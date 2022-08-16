Report follows the latest GRI and international SASB standards, and ASUS will publish an independent TCFD report in September.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, August 16, 2022 — ASUS today announced the release of its 2021 sustainability report, which adopts the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and latest international indicators from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Additionally, in order to enhance transparency in its communications with stakeholders about its progress towards sustainability, ASUS will voluntarily publish an independent report from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

2021 Sustainability Report

ASUS has also followed the 'double materiality' concept from the EU in order to enhance materiality identification. As a result, sustainability goals will be incorporated into the corporate decision-making process in order to make positive contributions to society and the environment through practical actions.

ASUS will publish the independent TCFD report in September. This report deals with how ASUS identifies and assesses climate-related risks and simulates the mid- and long-term climate impact along with its financial impacts. This shows how ASUS links its climate action policy and activities with the effects on corporate financial performance.

ASUS is the winner of the 2021 Asian Sustainability Reporting Award for large companies, with the Silver Award for Asia’s Best Sustainability Report, the Gold Award for Asia’s Best Environmental Reporting, and the Silver Award for Asia’s Best Supply Chain Report.

