Online car parts trader doubles its logistics space in Szczecin

Szczecin, 28 September 2020 – AUTODOC, Europe's leading online retailer of car parts, accessories and equipment, opened its latest logistics centre in Szczecin last Friday. With the new building "M13" in Szczecin, AUTODOC is doubling its storage space in Szczecin to 26,700 square metres. Up to 800 jobs will be created in the new semi-automatically operated warehouse. At the opening ceremony of the facility, AUTODOC boss Alexej Erdle stated that despite the coronavirus crisis, the company urgently requires the additional capacity. AUTODOC was founded twelve years ago in Berlin and has enjoyed continuous growth. In 2019, AUTODOC increased its sales by 48 percent to almost 615 million euros. The company plans to continue to pursue an ambitious growth strategy in the coming years.

AUTODOC invests millions in new warehouse in Szczecin

Success for Szczecin

With the new warehouse, AUTODOC continues its four-year success story in Szczecin. In 2018 AUTODOC opened its local reloading point for car parts, accessories and consumer goods by the A6 motorway in the district of Załom-Kasztanowe. By now, almost 1600 employees and contract workers work at this location. Almost 75,000 products are unpacked and repacked, addressed and shipped to end customers every day. However, the handling capacity of the new warehouse will be significantly higher thanks to semi-automated processes. In future, AUTODOC’s handling will increase from 25,000 daily orders to as many as 61,000 orders.

The Szczecin site has clearly established itself as AUTODOC's most important logistics location with total investments of around 11.0 million euros since its launch. While the company continues to operate a warehouse in the Berlin district of Lichtenberg, maximum capacities have been reached at this location due to a lack of expansion space. AUTODOC requires the warehouses to be able to deliver goods ordered online in the shortest possible time to customers. The company mainly relies on "on-demand" delivery. Products ordered online are delivered to AUTODOC by the manufacturers and then sent on to the customer almost immediately. With its broad range of 2.5 million products, low prices, above-average customer service and fast delivery, AUTODOC takes a growing share of the market from the brick-and-mortar car parts trade.

Tight labour market

AUTODOC is currently looking for new employees in both Szczecin and Berlin to meet the continuing strong growth in demand. "We currently have many vacancies," said Erdle. He particularly pointed to the fairly tight labour market in Szczecin, which has turned into a popular logistics location.

The multinational workforce in the warehouses often works in teams organised according to their native languages. Ten nations are represented in Szczecin and the employees enjoy a good rate of pay, a number of bonus systems, private health insurance and care as well as free transport to and from the city centre of Szczecin.

Contact

Thomas Casper

Director Press and Public Relations & Communication

Kurfürstendamm Nr. 22

D-10719 Berlin

and

Josef-Orlopp-Straße 55

D-10365 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 2084 78 237

Email: t.casper@autodoc.eu

www.autodoc.de

Emilia Wasowska

General Manager Szczecin

ul. Kablowa 1

PL 70-895 Szczecin

Phone: +48 607 100 538

Email: e.wasowska@autodoc.pl

www.autodoclogistics.pl

Brunswick Group

Carl Graf von Hohenthal

Friedrichstr. 95

D-10117 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 2067 3363

chohenthal@brunswickgroup.com

www.brunswickgroup.com

About AUTODOC

AUTODOC is Europe's leading online retailer of car parts. As the fastest-growing company in this sector with annual sales in the 2019 fiscal year growing 48% to around 615 million euros (2018: 415 million euros), AUTODOC strives to further strengthen its position. Owing to its successful expansion, AUTODOC is now active in 26 other European countries in addition to Germany. AUTODOC shows its strong customer focus through social media activities, technical support in the language of the corresponding country and a demand-based product range with presently almost 2.5 million products from 870 manufacturers for 166 car brands. They include braking systems, car body parts, shock absorbers, automotive springs, exhaust systems, interior elements, steering and clutch components, air conditioning and heating systems, repair sets and engine oil. AUTODOC GmbH is a fully owner-operated company based in Berlin/Germany. The local business in Szczecin is conducted by its subsidiary AUTODOC Logistics sp. z o. o.