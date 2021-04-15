London, 15 April 2021: HeleCloud, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner based in the UK, Bulgaria and the Netherlands, today announces the appointment of Walter Heck as Group Chief Technology Officer. Heck’s appointment comes after a strong year of growth for HeleCloud, with the company recording a 70% revenue growth rate in 2020 while also adding more than 30 AWS consultants and engineers.

In his new role as CTO, Walter will be primarily responsible for maintaining this growth by expanding HeleCloud’s technical offerings to its customers and working to attract the best AWS consultants.

Walter Heck, CTO, HeleCloud

HeleCloud also completed the acquisition of Cloud-native software development company DataStork, enabling HeleCloud to expand its expertise into the Cloud-native software development and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ ML) space. Heck will be responsible for ensuring these capabilities are integrated with HeleCloud’s existing professional and managed service offerings so that its customers can leverage the best in new technology through the Cloud.

Based in the Netherlands, Walter moves to the role, having spent the last two years as HeleCloud’s Netherlands CTO, where he was responsible for ensuring HeleCloud Netherland’s operation had the technical excellence expected of an AWS infrastructure specialist. Before joining HeleCloud, Walter was CEO of DevOps service provider OlinData, which HeleCloud subsequently acquired.

Following the appointment to his new role, Walter Heck commented: “I am delighted to be taking on this new role as HeleCloud’s CTO, at an exciting time for the business. AWS, and the Public Cloud marketplace as a whole, is on a rapid growth trajectory, and this presents us with two challenges: talent acquisition and technical innovation.”

“As we expand our technical capabilities to remain at the forefront of innovation, we must also continue to attract the best AWS consultants. We want to ensure that AWS consultants and engineers know that if they join HeleCloud, they will have the opportunity to work on the most innovative AWS projects. As we look to continue our growth during the next year, this will be one of my primary objectives,” Heck added.

