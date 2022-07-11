New Chief Technology Officer brings a wealth of senior technical leadership experience from Amazon Web Services and The Hut Group

Company sees 219% growth in shipments since 2019, demonstrating demand for exceptional SaaS driven delivery experiences

London, 11 July, 2022: Sorted, the Delivery Experience Platform, has just announced the appointment of technology innovator Peter Ennis as its new Chief Technology Officer to scale its cloud platform globally. His focus on SaaS innovation will enable Sorted to deliver a best-in-class value proposition to both SMB and enterprise retailers as demand continues to soar.

At a time where 63% of consumers say a poor delivery service would stop them from purchasing from a company again, more brands are embracing software that streamlines ecommerce journeys. Peter Ennis has experience of building world-class cloud software and recently held senior technical leadership roles at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and The Hut Group (THG). His appointment as CTO will see the continued roll out of the Delivery Experience Platform to a wider base, offering market-leading delivery and returns solutions to retailers of all sizes.

In June 2022, the company saw a 49% increase of shipment volume through its Ship platform compared to the previous year, while its Track product saw a 127% increase during the same period. Retailers are turning to Sorted for more efficient carrier management and delivery tracking systems, to reduce the pressure on warehouse and customer service teams.

The platform, which grew its customers by 114% over the past three years as demand for ecommerce and online deliveries accelerated, is now looking to deliver exceptional delivery experiences to SMBs across the globe. Over this period, Sorted has also added Colin Tenwick as Non-Executive Chairman to the team, opened offices in London, and appointed Carmen Carey as its new CEO.

“Peter is a highly experienced leader with a strong track record of managing successful, technologically-driven organisations,” said Carmen Carey, Sorted CEO. “Throughout his 20+ years in the industry, he has combined his practical and business skills to deliver quality, scalable products and services in the most demanding of environments. This represents the next stage for Sorted as we pivot our cloud offering to support small and medium business internationally.”

“Customers are looking for gold-class customer service in ecommerce and it’s about how our technology will offer frictionless experiences for consumers, not to mention efficient and low-cost delivery and returns for small businesses all over the world,” said Peter. “In the face of yet another potential squeeze on retailers as inflation rises, brands need to invest in software that can help them navigate such a competitive market. Sorted helped customers thrive throughout the pandemic, and now is the time for us to scale our offering to do the same globally to help the new generation of SMB retailers.”

About Sorted

In today’s delivery landscape, good experiences simply aren’t good enough. It takes an outstanding delivery experience to differentiate.

Sorted’s Delivery Experience platform supports retailers in providing exceptional delivery experiences and analysing post-purchase performance. It empowers customers to track deliveries and returns or exchange parcels effortlessly.

Founded more than a decade ago and recognised as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times, Sorted delivers transformational tech on a global scale. Trusted by leading retailers - such as ASOS and Asda – Sorted helps brands to make five-star delivery experiences their superpower.

www.sorted.com

@SortedOfficial

