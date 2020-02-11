11 February, 2020 – D2L, a global learning technology leader, today announces that Aarhus University has selected Brightspace as its new learning platform to deliver effective tailored student learning experiences.

A modern Danish university with an international reputation built on strong interdisciplinary research, Aarhus University advocates modern learning technologies in support of positive learning outcomes. Through a diligent tendering process, the University sought a learning solutions partner that could meet its requirements.

Aarhus University

D2L’s Brightspace platform was chosen for its pedagogical quality, usability, broad range of features and the capability to migrate existing course content. These were decisive factors for Aarhus University, together with the opportunities the platform provides for educators to design interesting, engaging programmes of study, tailored according to students’ individual needs.

Anders Hyldig, head of educational IT at Aarhus University said: “The right learning platform is extremely important to staff at the University as it helps us provide the best possible teaching and learning experiences. We hope that, with Brightspace, we have the dynamic and user-friendly solution we were looking for. What’s more, there is every indication that D2L will be a strong, long-term partner, as throughout the process it demonstrated a thorough understanding of our needs and ambitions.”

The Brightspace platform supports adaptive learning through the capability to tailor course delivery according to the needs of students. It works across a range of students’ devices and offers features to support interactivity and engagement. These capabilities, together with a clear navigation and user-friendly course design make Brightspace an ideal match for Aarhus University’s needs.

“Aarhus University has a clear vision to support students in achieving their learning goals and to empower staff in delivering high quality research-based teaching. For this, it recognises the need for a flexible, dynamic and feature-rich learning platform,” said Stewart Watts, VP EMEA, D2L. “We are excited to work with Aarhus University and look forward to helping them deliver the best possible teaching and learning experiences in support of their goals.”

To learn more about D2L’s Brightspace platform, visit d2l.com/en-eu/solutions/higher-education/.

ABOUT AARHUS UNIVERSITY

Aarhus University is a young, modern university established in 1928. It has grown to become a leading public research-intensive university with international reach covering the entire research spectrum. Aarhus University ranks among the top 100 universities in the world on several of the most important international ranking lists – out of our over 17,000 universities worldwide. Today Aarhus University has more than 38,000 students and 8,000 employees and stands for quality and the continued pursuit of excellence in research and research-based education.

Learn more on the university’s homepage https://international.au.dk/

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It’s secure, worry-free technology that puts customers first — allowing you to create engaging courses within your existing technology to fit your unique needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualised learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, provide them with personalised feedback and increase their engagement through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace was named the #1 VLE in Higher Ed by Ovum Research and #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine. Aragon Research also included D2L in its highly coveted Hot Vendors In Learning list. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organisations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

D2L PRESS CONTACT

Jamie Waddell and Laurence Cooper

Finn Partners, 020 7017 8434

D2L@finnpartners.com

Twitter: @D2L_EMEA

© 2020 D2L Corporation.

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, and D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda.

All D2L marks are trademarks of D2L Corporation. Please visit D2L.com/trademarks for a list of D2L marks.