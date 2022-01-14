Absolute’s resilient ZTNA solutions enable Benelux resellers to take advantage of cyber security and SASE growth opportunities

Veldhoven, Netherlands – 14th January 2022 – Nuvias Group, the European high value distributor, has been appointed as a Benelux distributor for Absolute Software™, a leader in self-healing Zero Trust solutions. Nuvias Group will distribute the NetMotion by Absolute Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and enterprise VPN products. In addition, Absolute has become a member of the Nuvias Frontier programme, a channel programme for emerging vendors and new, innovative technologies.

NetMotion was acquired by Absolute earlier this year, positioning the company’s lineup of secure remote access tools as part of Absolute’s broader product portfolio. Today, these are offered as both an on-premise or a cloud-hosted SaaS solution that avoids the heavy-lift approach of more traditional deployments. The highly customizable platform keeps connections between devices and data traffic safe and secure, all while actively monitoring and improving the user experience and providing IT teams with real-time visibility into application, device, and network usage. This virtually eliminates application time-outs that are often experienced by remote and mobile workers, and reduces the burden placed on IT support teams. NetMotion by Absolute fits seamlessly into any organization’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework roadmap.

Gartner estimates that by 2025, at least 60% of enterprises will have explicit strategies and timelines for SASE adoption, encompassing user, branch, and edge access, up from 10% in 2020. This represents a considerable growth opportunity for channel partners, who can become instrumental in facilitating this major shift to enable the new workflows, accelerated by the pandemic.

Erik Helms, Vice President of International Sales at Absolute, commented: “Nuvias has a proven track record in Europe, making them an ideal distributor to help drive our expansion plans. Their ability to lead us to the right channel partners and provide specialised pre-sales, lead generation, and marketing services will make them an invaluable part of our success. We are excited about this partnership extending from the UK to encompass the Benelux region.”

David Harvey, VP of Vendor Alliances at Nuvias, said: “Absolute’s resilient ZTNA and enterprise VPN line-up shakes up the market with exciting new options for the European channel that meet today’s very real business needs, from remote working to cyber security. We are very much looking forward to offering these products to our partners, supported by our expert services. The Benelux is an exceptional new market to add to our collaboration, bringing more growth opportunity.”

Nuvias and Absolute’s partnership currently includes the UK and the Benelux region, with the possibility of further expansion into the DACH region in the future.

We invite partners to join our webinar on 20th January, please register here: https://page.nuvias.com/nl/netmotion-launch

For more information, please visit https://www.netmotionsoftware.com/partners/commercial-partners.

