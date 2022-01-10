Southampton University Spin-Out Joins industry association developing the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption and drive wide-scale densification

Southampton, UK – Monday 10th January 2022: AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced that it has joined Small Cell Forum (SCF), the industry association developing the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption. AccelerComm will contribute by bringing its 5G physical layer expertise to internal work activities, including defining solutions and designs for 5G Small Cells.

The company’s product suite includes a complete channel coding IP solution that delivers reduced latency and power consumption for the most critical components of a 5G system, whilst meeting all the throughput and error correction targets. AccelerComm’s IP packages can be quickly integrated and flexibly delivered for use in custom silicon (ASIC), programmable hardware (FPGA), or as software solutions, covering all use cases within current standards.

“We are delighted to join SCF and to contribute to this common initiative,” said Eric Dowek, Segment Marketing Director at AccelerComm. “Our Physical layer solutions maximise spectral efficiency of small cells, allowing operators to enjoy improved network performance, whilst optimising the number of devices required. This is compelling combination which will help drive the commercial success of 5G networks.”

About AccelerComm

AccelerComm provides complete physical layer IP solutions which enable optimal performance of 5G radio access networks and solves the challenges that would otherwise limit the speed, latency, and spectral efficiency of 5G. by mitigating the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength.

The company is active in a number of industry associations including through its membership of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Small Cell Forum. For further information visit www.accelercomm.com or follow @AccelerComm on Twitter.



About Small Cell Forum

Small Cell Forum develops the technical and commercial enablers to accelerate small cell adoption and drive wide-scale densification.

Broad roll-out of small cells will make high-grade mobile connectivity accessible and affordable for industries, enterprises and for rural and urban communities. That, in turn, will drive new business opportunities for a widening ecosystem of service providers.

Those service providers are central to our work program. Our operator and deployer members establish the requirements that drive the activities and outputs of our technical groups.

We have driven the standardization of key elements of small cell technology including Iuh, FAPI, nFAPI, SON, services APIs, TR-069 evolution and the enhancement of the X2 interface. These specifications enable an open, multi-vendor platform and lower barriers to densification for all stakeholders.

Today our members are driving solutions that include:

5G Components, Products, Networks

Dis-aggregated 5G Small Cells

Planning, Management and Automation

5G regulation & safety (and towerco regulation)

Neutral Hosts & Multi-operator

Private network blueprints

End-to-end orchestration

The Small Cell Forum Release Program has now established business cases and market drivers for all the main use cases, clarifying market needs and addressing barriers to deployment for residential, enterprise, rural & remote, and urban small cells. It has also established initiatives relating to both public and private (MNO) coordination.

