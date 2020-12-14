Southampton University Spin-Out Joins Industry Association to Contribute to the Technical Development of Open, Fully Interoperable Radio Access Networks

Southampton, UK – 14th December 2020: AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with IP which increases spectrum efficiency and reduces latency, today announced that it has joined The O-RAN ALLIANCE, an industry association with a mission to re-shape mobile networks to be more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable without compromising performance. AccelerComm will contribute to the technical development of O-RAN standards, bringing its channel coding experience to reduce latency and increase spectrum efficiency for Open 5G Networks. AccelerComm’s cutting-edge technology builds on the successful roll out of 5G networks going on worldwide, enabling the next generation of use cases requiring ultra-reliable, low latency communications, such as gaming or VR, industrial IoT, autonomous vehicles and drone control.

AccelerComm logo

The company’s product suite includes a complete channel coding IP solution that delivers reduced latency and power consumption for the most critical components of a 5G system, whilst meeting all the throughput and error correction targets. AccelerComm’s IP packages can be quickly integrated and flexibly delivered for use in custom silicon (ASIC), programmable hardware (FPGA) or as software solutions, covering all use cases within current standards.

“Delivering ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) is critical to the success of 5G, with a recent report from Rethink Research showing that 69% of mobile operators surveyed see it as ‘Very Important’ to new 5G revenues and enterprise return on investment,” said Robert Barnes, VP Sales & Marketing AccelerComm. “We are delighted to have joined The O-RAN ALLIANCE in order to help support their mission through reducing latency and increasing efficiency in 5G networks being deployed around the globe.”

AccelerComm is the company supercharging 5G with IP which increases spectrum efficiency and reduces latency. It provides LDPC, polar and turbo FEC solutions which enable optimal performance of communication systems and solves the challenges that would otherwise limit the speed of 5G, namely the error correction decoding that is required to overcome the effects of noise, interference and poor signal strength. For more information please visit: www.accelercomm.com

